Daniel Ricciardo strong: I dreamed of this!

Daniel Ricciardo can be highly satisfied. The Australian put a real exclamation mark on Mexico with good results in practice, qualifying and then in the race.

There he finished seventh. That's why he found his performance on Sunday "maybe even better than good. There were a lot of positive emotions. Two starts on this track - anything can happen. At the first start, I started in fourth place and came out that way. I was happy then," he told Sky.

Ricciardo continued: "On the second start - when I saw the red flag, I knew it could be a race where I finish fifth. You can't be that selfish in a situation like that."

The final phase was also strong, when Ricciardo was even able to put pressure on George Russell in the Mercedes for laps. Even if in the end it was not enough to pass the Briton as well.

"When I saw that Lando had passed George, I put pressure on and was able to pull away from Oscar. To be able to fight against Mercedes - it's a great weekend for us. Six points - it couldn't be better at the moment," Ricciardo said.

His conclusion one week after his somewhat sobering comeback: "All in all it was a good weekend. After last week, it's a week I had dreamed of."

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12