Daniel Ricciardo strong: I dreamed of this!
Daniel Ricciardo can be highly satisfied. The Australian put a real exclamation mark on Mexico with good results in practice, qualifying and then in the race.
There he finished seventh. That's why he found his performance on Sunday "maybe even better than good. There were a lot of positive emotions. Two starts on this track - anything can happen. At the first start, I started in fourth place and came out that way. I was happy then," he told Sky.
Ricciardo continued: "On the second start - when I saw the red flag, I knew it could be a race where I finish fifth. You can't be that selfish in a situation like that."
The final phase was also strong, when Ricciardo was even able to put pressure on George Russell in the Mercedes for laps. Even if in the end it was not enough to pass the Briton as well.
"When I saw that Lando had passed George, I put pressure on and was able to pull away from Oscar. To be able to fight against Mercedes - it's a great weekend for us. Six points - it couldn't be better at the moment," Ricciardo said.
His conclusion one week after his somewhat sobering comeback: "All in all it was a good weekend. After last week, it's a week I had dreamed of."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12