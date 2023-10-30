Fred Vasseur on Ferrari: The result is not a drama

Mixed feelings at Ferrari: Charles Leclerc came third in Mexico, Carlos Sainz fourth. In view of the discrepancy between qualifying and the race, however, the Reds cannot be satisfied.

How satisfied can a team boss be when his drivers start from pole position and second place but end up third and fourth? That's exactly what happened to Ferrari in Mexico with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

For Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur it is nevertheless "not a bad result. We had pole at the start and the situation deteriorated. We tried to make a stop. We did that one lap before the safety car. It wasn't luck and we struggled at the back."

"The result as such is not a drama. You can be a little disappointed when you start from P1 and P2," said Vasseur.

Carlos Sainz is already thinking about next season.

"In quali the balance is good, in the race we have problems. We have to analyse that and then maybe next year we will have a car that goes in the right direction and that we can fight with. Again, Verstappen and also Lewis are in a different league," said the Spaniard.

In the battle for second place in the constructors' championship, Ferrari are 349 points behind Mercedes (371). "It's difficult when you start second and only finish fourth - also because of the points. It's going to be a tough battle."

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12