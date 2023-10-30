Fred Vasseur on Ferrari: The result is not a drama
How satisfied can a team boss be when his drivers start from pole position and second place but end up third and fourth? That's exactly what happened to Ferrari in Mexico with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
For Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur it is nevertheless "not a bad result. We had pole at the start and the situation deteriorated. We tried to make a stop. We did that one lap before the safety car. It wasn't luck and we struggled at the back."
"The result as such is not a drama. You can be a little disappointed when you start from P1 and P2," said Vasseur.
Carlos Sainz is already thinking about next season.
"In quali the balance is good, in the race we have problems. We have to analyse that and then maybe next year we will have a car that goes in the right direction and that we can fight with. Again, Verstappen and also Lewis are in a different league," said the Spaniard.
In the battle for second place in the constructors' championship, Ferrari are 349 points behind Mercedes (371). "It's difficult when you start second and only finish fourth - also because of the points. It's going to be a tough battle."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12