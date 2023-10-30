Bitter crash by Pérez: What Max Verstappen says
For Sergio Pérez, the Mexico GP was already over after 811 metres. The Mexican got off to a great start in his home race, but tried to do too much in the first corner. He overtook on the outside, but then collided with Charles Leclerc's Ferrari, who was unable to avoid it because Max Verstappen was next to him.
Pérez retired. At the end of the day, despite all the disillusionment, this is a racing incident, I can't blame Charles," said Pérez. "I was able to brake on the outside at the latest and I really believed I could take the lead here. Looking back, you're always the super-smart one, and if I could decide again, I'd probably take my foot off the gas and try again against Charles later."
What does Verstappen have to say about his RBR teammate's crash? At the time of the accident, he hadn't noticed much.
"At one point I just saw a car flying through the air a bit. But while I was driving it's a bit difficult because I was mainly concentrating on Charles because I couldn't see what was happening on the outside."
By the time of the post-race press conference, however, he had been able to see the replays.
"I understand that because it's his home grand prix. You want to be on the podium. I totally understand that he went around the outside and tried," Verstappen said.
"I think he could have left a bit more space, but on the other hand - if it would have worked, you look unbelievable. I think it's just the excitement of wanting to be on the podium and unfortunately this time it didn't work out."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12