Bitter crash by Pérez: What Max Verstappen says

For Sergio Pérez, his home GP in Mexico was over after the first corner, he collided with Charles Leclerc. How does his team-mate Max Verstappen see the crash?

For Sergio Pérez, the Mexico GP was already over after 811 metres. The Mexican got off to a great start in his home race, but tried to do too much in the first corner. He overtook on the outside, but then collided with Charles Leclerc's Ferrari, who was unable to avoid it because Max Verstappen was next to him.

Pérez retired. At the end of the day, despite all the disillusionment, this is a racing incident, I can't blame Charles," said Pérez. "I was able to brake on the outside at the latest and I really believed I could take the lead here. Looking back, you're always the super-smart one, and if I could decide again, I'd probably take my foot off the gas and try again against Charles later."

What does Verstappen have to say about his RBR teammate's crash? At the time of the accident, he hadn't noticed much.

"At one point I just saw a car flying through the air a bit. But while I was driving it's a bit difficult because I was mainly concentrating on Charles because I couldn't see what was happening on the outside."

By the time of the post-race press conference, however, he had been able to see the replays.

"I understand that because it's his home grand prix. You want to be on the podium. I totally understand that he went around the outside and tried," Verstappen said.

"I think he could have left a bit more space, but on the other hand - if it would have worked, you look unbelievable. I think it's just the excitement of wanting to be on the podium and unfortunately this time it didn't work out."

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12