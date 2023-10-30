"Super Max": Hamilton is blown away by Verstappen

Max Verstappen wins and wins and wins. The Dutchman is being praised from all sides after the Mexico GP. The same goes for Lewis Hamilton, although he had no chance against Verstappen.

Hamilton is currently getting the most out of his Mercedes. "Lewis Hamilton drove to second place with an outstanding performance," praised the Guardian, for example.

La Repubblica, on the other hand, commented on Verstappen's triumphant drive: He "is like a mountain climber. He climbs to the top of Formula 1 in Mexico as well. He forces his pace on his rivals with his usual arrogance. His bolide is like a spaceship that leaves all opponents behind on the track."

ENGLAND

Guardian: When the chequered flag drops and Max Verstappen sweeps to another victory, it's all too familiar. Behind the dominant Dutchman, at least, the British contingent had some fire to burn. Lewis Hamilton drove to second place with an outstanding performance.

Telegraph: Verstappen's remarkable winning streak, which now includes a record 16 victories in a season, continued in the breathless air after two pulsating starts. Hamilton impresses with second place.

Mirror: Lewis Hamilton is blown away by Max Verstappen in a thrilling race.

Sun: Lewis Hamilton recovers from disqualification at US Grand Prix to finish second in Mexico but again lags behind champion Verstappen. Hamilton and Lando Norris both performed well.

FRANCE

L'Equipe: Verstappen - alone in the field. Max Verstappen remains Super Max and nothing, but nothing, can touch him. Charles Leclerc sadly became public enemy number one in Mexico City.

ITALY

Gazzetta dello Sport: Verstappen manages two masterpieces at the start. The rest is once again the Dutchman's fast, lonely ride. Thanks to his Red Bull car, Verstappen can do whatever he wants in the race. He is simply invincible.

Corriere dello Sport: Verstappen's Red Bull is like a cannon. The Ferrari drivers have to bow down to Verstappen and Hamilton, two giants of Formula 1.

La Repubblica: Verstappen is like a mountain climber. He climbs to the top of Formula 1 in Mexico too. He forces his pace on his rivals with his usual arrogance. His bolide is like a spaceship that leaves all opponents behind on the track.

Corriere della Sera: The race in Mexico is the mirror image of an entire season. Verstappen once again proves to be a lethal driver for all opponents. Ferrari collapses. In less than a kilometre, the illusion of possible success evaporates.

La Stampa: SuperMax's golden season continues in Mexico. Ferrari's pole position only lasts until the first corner. Verstappen overtakes the Ferrari in a few metres. So he reaches the goal of 51 successes, like Alain Prost.

NETHERLANDS

De Telegraaf: Much was said and written in advance about the Mexican fans and possible boos, but Max Verstappen was mostly applauded after his victory. The world champion appreciated that.

AD.nl: Playful: Max Verstappen pushes up his own record in Mexico with 16th win of the season. The start at the Mexican Grand Prix was another opportunity for him to show his class. The Dutchman is now in Sebastian Vettel's slipstream on the perpetual leaderboard.