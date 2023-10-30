Lando Norris' mega catch-up chase: Pissed in his pants

Lando Norris perfectly combined a strong McLaren with his skills at the Mexico GP. The result was a fifth place - and still a bad mood.

Lando Norris showed an impressive recovery at the Mexico GP, the Briton rushed through the field in his McLaren from 17th on the grid and finished fifth.

Norris proved what he himself is capable of and what the McLaren can do, how strong the traditional team currently is. The other side of the coin: It is quite certain that with a better starting position more would have been possible.

But Norris had gambled away this better starting position himself in qualifying with an exit in Q1.

"I think we could have been in contention for the trophies," said Norris, who was visibly disappointed even if his recovery was "pretty special" itself. "I was racing against George [Russell], Alex [Albon], Oscar [Piastri] and Daniel [Ricciardo], so fast and clever guys," he said.

"I did well, I overtook well and put them in funny positions so I was able to overtake everyone quite quickly. That allowed me to finish fifth in the end. I did wet my trousers a couple of times, but basically I stayed out of trouble and it paid off," Norris said, "I just wish I could have been a little further in front."

Which leads to him being annoyed as well as pleased. "I know people complain about why I'm disappointed sometimes, but it's because of days like today. Of course I am disappointed. I had the chance to finish on the podium, get another trophy and get more points. So why should I be happy about a day like Saturday?" said Norris.

"I know what we are capable of. And then when you have a day like today, of course you think about what could have been. Because there are a bit too many of those at the moment," Norris said.

He needs to get rid of a few things, Norris said, "then things can start rolling. You're never happy when you fuck up and let your team down. 700, 800 people are relying on me to perform well - and if I don't, how can I smile?"

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12