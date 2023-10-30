Lando Norris' mega catch-up chase: Pissed in his pants
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Lando Norris showed an impressive recovery at the Mexico GP, the Briton rushed through the field in his McLaren from 17th on the grid and finished fifth.
Norris proved what he himself is capable of and what the McLaren can do, how strong the traditional team currently is. The other side of the coin: It is quite certain that with a better starting position more would have been possible.
But Norris had gambled away this better starting position himself in qualifying with an exit in Q1.
"I think we could have been in contention for the trophies," said Norris, who was visibly disappointed even if his recovery was "pretty special" itself. "I was racing against George [Russell], Alex [Albon], Oscar [Piastri] and Daniel [Ricciardo], so fast and clever guys," he said.
"I did well, I overtook well and put them in funny positions so I was able to overtake everyone quite quickly. That allowed me to finish fifth in the end. I did wet my trousers a couple of times, but basically I stayed out of trouble and it paid off," Norris said, "I just wish I could have been a little further in front."
Which leads to him being annoyed as well as pleased. "I know people complain about why I'm disappointed sometimes, but it's because of days like today. Of course I am disappointed. I had the chance to finish on the podium, get another trophy and get more points. So why should I be happy about a day like Saturday?" said Norris.
"I know what we are capable of. And then when you have a day like today, of course you think about what could have been. Because there are a bit too many of those at the moment," Norris said.
He needs to get rid of a few things, Norris said, "then things can start rolling. You're never happy when you fuck up and let your team down. 700, 800 people are relying on me to perform well - and if I don't, how can I smile?"
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12