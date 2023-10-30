Glock to Nico Hülkenberg: "Hurts me every time".

Nico Hülkenberg was in the points with his Haas in the closing stages of the Mexico GP, in the end only 13th place remained. Timo Glock has plenty of sympathy.

Many fans must have been cheering along with Nico Hülkenberg. In his 200th Formula 1 race, the German was in tenth place, fighting for the last point in the final phase of the Mexico GP.

In the end, however, he had to let the competition go, ultimately finishing only 13th and going away empty-handed in his anniversary race.

"It really hurts me to watch every time. He did everything right, defended cleverly and kept his tyre in the window as long as possible," said Sky pundit Timo Glock.

"When you get pressure like that, there are moments when the tyre goes out of the window. Then you can't get it back and at some point in this car the merciless fall comes. Then there is nothing left from one lap to the next and he is pushed through from tenth to 13th place," said Glock.

Hülkenberg had seen the dilemma coming: "I knew it would be very difficult to finish after the second start for 37 laps on these tyres. With the medium-hard rollers, it was ultimately a hopeless endeavour."

Glock continued, "He fought like a lion and deserved to take a point. The car doesn't give it."

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12