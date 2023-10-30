Glock to Nico Hülkenberg: "Hurts me every time".
Many fans must have been cheering along with Nico Hülkenberg. In his 200th Formula 1 race, the German was in tenth place, fighting for the last point in the final phase of the Mexico GP.
In the end, however, he had to let the competition go, ultimately finishing only 13th and going away empty-handed in his anniversary race.
"It really hurts me to watch every time. He did everything right, defended cleverly and kept his tyre in the window as long as possible," said Sky pundit Timo Glock.
"When you get pressure like that, there are moments when the tyre goes out of the window. Then you can't get it back and at some point in this car the merciless fall comes. Then there is nothing left from one lap to the next and he is pushed through from tenth to 13th place," said Glock.
Hülkenberg had seen the dilemma coming: "I knew it would be very difficult to finish after the second start for 37 laps on these tyres. With the medium-hard rollers, it was ultimately a hopeless endeavour."
Glock continued, "He fought like a lion and deserved to take a point. The car doesn't give it."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12