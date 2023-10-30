Hamilton still second in the world championship? "A rollercoaster of emotions

Lewis Hamilton can still secure second place in the drivers' championship after his second place at the Mexico GP. But how much is that worth to the seven-time world champion?

Lewis Hamilton continues to chase Sergio Pérez. After a difficult season for the Silver Arrows with many ups and downs, the Mercedes superstar could actually still snatch second place from the Mexican.

Hamilton is only 20 points behind after his second place at the Mexico GP, where Pérez retired after a crash in the first corner. Does Hamilton think he can still be "runner-up"?

"That depends mainly on Checo's weekends. They have the car to win the titles with. I think he was just unlucky in some situations. I lost quite a few points recently, but he also lost points today. So it's a rollercoaster of emotions," Hamilton said.

The Briton had not expected to get back within striking distance so quickly after his disqualification drama in Austin, where he lost 18 points. "But now we will just do our best," he said.

And made it clear that second place is not what matters anymore this season. For him, it's about the team.

"Honestly, it's not going to make much difference to my life whether I finish second or third," Hamilton said. "It's more important that the team finishes second in the constructors' championship and that's my focus. If we finish second in the drivers' championship, that's a bonus."

Currently, Mercedes, in second place in the constructors' championship, has 371 points. Chaser Ferrari stands at 349 points.

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30,814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12