Hamilton still second in the world championship? "A rollercoaster of emotions
Lewis Hamilton continues to chase Sergio Pérez. After a difficult season for the Silver Arrows with many ups and downs, the Mercedes superstar could actually still snatch second place from the Mexican.
Hamilton is only 20 points behind after his second place at the Mexico GP, where Pérez retired after a crash in the first corner. Does Hamilton think he can still be "runner-up"?
"That depends mainly on Checo's weekends. They have the car to win the titles with. I think he was just unlucky in some situations. I lost quite a few points recently, but he also lost points today. So it's a rollercoaster of emotions," Hamilton said.
The Briton had not expected to get back within striking distance so quickly after his disqualification drama in Austin, where he lost 18 points. "But now we will just do our best," he said.
And made it clear that second place is not what matters anymore this season. For him, it's about the team.
"Honestly, it's not going to make much difference to my life whether I finish second or third," Hamilton said. "It's more important that the team finishes second in the constructors' championship and that's my focus. If we finish second in the drivers' championship, that's a bonus."
Currently, Mercedes, in second place in the constructors' championship, has 371 points. Chaser Ferrari stands at 349 points.
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30,814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12