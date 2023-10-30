Horner and the big Ricciardo praise: the old man again

The rumours that Sergio Pérez could lose his place at Red Bull Racing continue to persist. Currently fuelled by sporting achievements and high praise.

Helmut Marko once again put himself in front of Sergio Pérez. The Red Bull motorsport advisor stressed that the Mexican's crash was a racing accident, "something like that can happen. That was a super performance from him this weekend until the first lap," Marko said.

And then he repeated what has been known for half an eternity: "Checo has a contract for 2024," Marko said. Addendum: "And he will drive for us."

The crux: rumours that things could turn out differently persist. The Formula 1 busniess is known to be tough as nails. Pérez would not be the first driver to have to leave despite an ongoing contract.

Up to now, the question of who should take over from Pérez has always been behind it. And speculation was further fuelled in Mexico, because Daniel Ricciardo showed a very strong weekend in the AlphaTauri, which he rounded off with seventh place on Sunday.

And then there was additional high praise from RBR team boss Christian Horner. "It's great to see Daniel doing so well and it fully vindicates the reason we brought him back to the AlphaTauri," said Horner: "You can only be impressed with Daniel this weekend. His qualifying was outstanding and in the race he showed his maturity, experience and pace."

Ricciardo almost even caught Mercedes driver George Russell. The six points for seventh place moved AlphaTauri from tenth and last in the constructors' standings to eighth - for the racing team, that could make a difference to the $20 million prize money in the final standings.

"I think fighting a Mercedes in an AlphaTauri for the best result of the year was a great achievement. If it hadn't been for the red flag, he might have finished even further ahead," Horner said.

"He can take a lot of confidence with him. He's had a tough time in the last few months because he's had to sit on the sidelines, but that's the Daniel we know," said Horner: "His confidence is going up. It's nice to see Daniel looking like his old self. He's back to his old self, you can see he's relaxed and confident."

For Pérez, as in previous weeks, there were words of perseverance. "We just need a result for him that will boost his confidence. He could have had that in Mexico, but it didn't work out."

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12