Horner and the big Ricciardo praise: the old man again
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Helmut Marko once again put himself in front of Sergio Pérez. The Red Bull motorsport advisor stressed that the Mexican's crash was a racing accident, "something like that can happen. That was a super performance from him this weekend until the first lap," Marko said.
And then he repeated what has been known for half an eternity: "Checo has a contract for 2024," Marko said. Addendum: "And he will drive for us."
The crux: rumours that things could turn out differently persist. The Formula 1 busniess is known to be tough as nails. Pérez would not be the first driver to have to leave despite an ongoing contract.
Up to now, the question of who should take over from Pérez has always been behind it. And speculation was further fuelled in Mexico, because Daniel Ricciardo showed a very strong weekend in the AlphaTauri, which he rounded off with seventh place on Sunday.
And then there was additional high praise from RBR team boss Christian Horner. "It's great to see Daniel doing so well and it fully vindicates the reason we brought him back to the AlphaTauri," said Horner: "You can only be impressed with Daniel this weekend. His qualifying was outstanding and in the race he showed his maturity, experience and pace."
Ricciardo almost even caught Mercedes driver George Russell. The six points for seventh place moved AlphaTauri from tenth and last in the constructors' standings to eighth - for the racing team, that could make a difference to the $20 million prize money in the final standings.
"I think fighting a Mercedes in an AlphaTauri for the best result of the year was a great achievement. If it hadn't been for the red flag, he might have finished even further ahead," Horner said.
"He can take a lot of confidence with him. He's had a tough time in the last few months because he's had to sit on the sidelines, but that's the Daniel we know," said Horner: "His confidence is going up. It's nice to see Daniel looking like his old self. He's back to his old self, you can see he's relaxed and confident."
For Pérez, as in previous weeks, there were words of perseverance. "We just need a result for him that will boost his confidence. He could have had that in Mexico, but it didn't work out."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12