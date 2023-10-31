Glock: Hülkenberg a good decision for top team

Nico Hülkenberg has completed 200 races in Formula 1, but he has not yet driven for a top team. Timo Glock emphasises: "A top team would get a top driver.

During his 200th Formula 1 race in Mexico, it was a recurring theme: Nico Hülkenberg has never made it into a top team since his debut in 2010, although he was considered one of the absolute top drivers in the field for years.

That has not changed to this day. Sky pundit Timo Glock agrees. Even if Hülkenberg has lacked the right timing from time to time in his career so far, in order to continuously drive for victories and podium places. Hülkenberg has yet to achieve either.

"He has the potential, he has shown that more than once. But there are situations where the timing doesn't fit in your career. He decided to go to Sauber at that time, the year before the team was very strong. Then it didn't work out anymore. That's a turn you take that's not right. Just like in Hockenheim 2019 when he had the opportunity to get on the podium and made the mistake," Glock said.

Hülkenberg will hardly be able to race for a podium with Haas, but it is important that the US racing team makes steps forward in the coming season so that it is at least for points on a regular basis.

"Looking ahead to next year, it's up to Haas whether they give Hülkenberg a better car than this year - especially in the race. We don't need to discuss his performance in qualifying. It's outstanding," Glock clarifies.

Might there still be something after 2024 with a top team?

"Of course, with performances like that, he always brings himself up for discussion with top teams. If Hülkenberg were to drive for a top team, he is also someone who can fight for the podium and for victories. He has the talent and the speed to drive at the front and that's why he would be a good choice for a big team."

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12