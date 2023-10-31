Glock: Hülkenberg a good decision for top team
During his 200th Formula 1 race in Mexico, it was a recurring theme: Nico Hülkenberg has never made it into a top team since his debut in 2010, although he was considered one of the absolute top drivers in the field for years.
That has not changed to this day. Sky pundit Timo Glock agrees. Even if Hülkenberg has lacked the right timing from time to time in his career so far, in order to continuously drive for victories and podium places. Hülkenberg has yet to achieve either.
"He has the potential, he has shown that more than once. But there are situations where the timing doesn't fit in your career. He decided to go to Sauber at that time, the year before the team was very strong. Then it didn't work out anymore. That's a turn you take that's not right. Just like in Hockenheim 2019 when he had the opportunity to get on the podium and made the mistake," Glock said.
Hülkenberg will hardly be able to race for a podium with Haas, but it is important that the US racing team makes steps forward in the coming season so that it is at least for points on a regular basis.
"Looking ahead to next year, it's up to Haas whether they give Hülkenberg a better car than this year - especially in the race. We don't need to discuss his performance in qualifying. It's outstanding," Glock clarifies.
Might there still be something after 2024 with a top team?
"Of course, with performances like that, he always brings himself up for discussion with top teams. If Hülkenberg were to drive for a top team, he is also someone who can fight for the podium and for victories. He has the talent and the speed to drive at the front and that's why he would be a good choice for a big team."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12