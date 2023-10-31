Alonso paints a black picture: "We are not fighting for anything".

Aston Martin is currently in a crisis, at the moment not much is going together. Fernando Alonso doesn't think that will change much.

What is going on at Aston Martin? The once successful team has been going downhill for weeks, the surprise of the season is not getting much done.

Fernando Alonso, who is known for being able to get the maximum out of the car, scored only 15 points in the last six races plus two sprints. In the last two races in the USA and Mexico, there were two zeros.

In Mexico, he "had damage under the car after the start from debris from Checo's car on lap 1. And with a slow car, that was even more painful."

He lost performance and when he said teammate Lance Stroll was behind him, he let him go "because he had a better chance to score points," said Alonso, who was without a chance. Stroll later retired after a collision.

"I think we were both just slow this weekend. We will be able to pull some information from Lance's car, but unfortunately with me there won't be much data because we had the damage under the car," said Alonso, who also had to retire early.

"It's tough but it's not a funeral," he said. "We are working as hard as we can. It's not that we are happy with this situation. Sometimes you learn more from difficult times than from celebrations. Currently we are going through a difficult time, but we are testing as much as we can and getting as much feedback as we can for the factory at Silverstone," Alonso said. "And hopefully we finish the season on a high, not a low."

Not much more will be possible, however, according to Alonso. Aston Martin is fifth in the constructors' championship. McLaren in fourth is only 20 points away, but in bearish form. And Alpine in fifth is 135 points behind Aston Martin.

It's more of a drop in the drivers' championship for Alonso. He is now only fifth with 183 points, with Lando Norris (169), Charles Leclerc (166) and George Russell (151) lurking behind him. "We will lose a few more positions in the drivers' championship. They all have a fast car. Let's see what else we can do," said Alonso.

The upcoming Brazilian GP will also be about gaining knowledge for the future. "To be honest, we are not fighting for anything. We will learn and even if we have to start from the pit lane again, it will be more useful than just contesting the weekend," said the Spaniard.

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12