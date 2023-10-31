Wild fight scenes! Lifetime F1 ban for fan

Things got rough in the stands after Sergio Pérez's retirement: a fan beat up Ferrari supporters. Formula 1 then cracked down.

The organizers in Mexico were prepared. They had launched a campaign for more respect in the stands around the GP under the hashtag #Racepect. Fans should show respect to all drivers, booing should be avoided.

This went well for a long time, even Max Verstappen, who was booed in Austin after his victory, reported a friendly reception from the fans in Mexico.

On race Sunday, however, the respect was over. Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was loudly booed after the GP. He had collided with local hero Sergio Pérez in the first corner, who then retired. However, the fault clearly lay with Pérez.

Leclerc defended himself verbally, but that did little to appease some of the spectators. The boos remained, they were unpleasant for Leclerc, even though he was not to blame for the crash.

But some did not want to admit that. Apparently not even immediately after the accident. As a video posted on social media shows, a brawl broke out in the stands. An alleged Red Bull supporter attacked Ferrari fans and beat them.

It is unclear whether there were any provocations beforehand. However, one fan intervened after a short time and put the attacker in a headlock, thus ending the attack. According to media reports, the thug was banned from the track and Formula 1 for life.

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12