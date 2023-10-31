Wild fight scenes! Lifetime F1 ban for fan
The organizers in Mexico were prepared. They had launched a campaign for more respect in the stands around the GP under the hashtag #Racepect. Fans should show respect to all drivers, booing should be avoided.
This went well for a long time, even Max Verstappen, who was booed in Austin after his victory, reported a friendly reception from the fans in Mexico.
On race Sunday, however, the respect was over. Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was loudly booed after the GP. He had collided with local hero Sergio Pérez in the first corner, who then retired. However, the fault clearly lay with Pérez.
Leclerc defended himself verbally, but that did little to appease some of the spectators. The boos remained, they were unpleasant for Leclerc, even though he was not to blame for the crash.
But some did not want to admit that. Apparently not even immediately after the accident. As a video posted on social media shows, a brawl broke out in the stands. An alleged Red Bull supporter attacked Ferrari fans and beat them.
It is unclear whether there were any provocations beforehand. However, one fan intervened after a short time and put the attacker in a headlock, thus ending the attack. According to media reports, the thug was banned from the track and Formula 1 for life.
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12