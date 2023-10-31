Brazil GP on TV: The next sprint awaits

Formula 1 hardly takes a break in the final spurt of the 2023 season, and the action already continues this weekend in Brazil. It will be action-packed again, because it's sprint time again.

When Formula 1 stops off in Brazil this weekend, there will be plenty of action again. Because the last sprint event of the season will be held in Sao Paulo.

This means: practice and GP qualifying on Friday, sprint qualifying and sprint on Saturday and finally the GP on Sunday. Due to the four-hour time difference to Brazil, the sessions will take place in the late afternoon and evening respectively.

The best way to find out how the action on the race track is developing is with our live ticker; in addition, as always, we have summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, SRF and ORF for you.

Brazil GP on TV

Friday, 3 November

06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint USA 2023 replay

07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2022 in Brazil

11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 1986 in Brazil

11.45 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - 1988 Race in Brazil

12.30: Sky Sport F1 - 1989 race in Brazil

13.45: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential

14.15: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up: The Motorsport Special

14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Drivers' Press Conference

14.55: ServusTV - Start of free practice coverage

15.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of free practice coverage

15.30: Free practice

17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals

18.00: Sky Sport F1 - 4 minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 season finale

18.30: ServusTV - Start of coverage GP Qualifying

18.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of GP Qualifying Coverage

19.00: GP Qualifying

20.00: ServusTV - GP Qualifying Analysis

20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference

21.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay

22.30: Sky Sport F1 - 4 Minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 Season Finale

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay

Saturday, 4 November

06.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential

06.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2003 in Brazil

08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Aryton Senna

08.55: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2008 in Brazil

11.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay

12.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023

12.45pm: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Aryton Senna

12.55pm: Sky Sport F1 - Race 1994 in Brazil

14.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage

14.45: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage

14.55: SRF 2 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage

15.00: Sprint Qualifying

15.45: ServusTV - Sprint Qualifying Analysis

16.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Legends of F1 - Ayrton Senna

17.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

18.15: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Coverage

18.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Coverage

19.15: SRF 2 - Start of Sprint Coverage

19.30: Sprint

20.00: ServusTV - Sprint Analysis

20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint press conference

21.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

Sunday, 5 November

06.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Aryton Senna

06.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2008 in Brazil

09.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2006 in Brazil

11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Free Practice Replay

12.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP qualifying replay

14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

15.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay

16.00: Sky Sport F1 - 4 Minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 Season Finale

16.00: ServusTV - Preliminary reports of the Grand Prix

16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix

17.20: SRF Info - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix

17.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

18.00: SRF Info - Start of Grand Prix coverage

18.00: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage

18.00: Brazilian Grand Prix (71 laps)

19.40: ServusTV - Analysis Grand Prix

19.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews

20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference

21.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

21.30: Sky Sport F1 - 4 Minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 Season Finale

22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: N. Lauda / Estoril 1984

22.10: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: D. Coulthard / France 2000

22.20: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: G. Berger / Germany 1994

22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repetition

00.00 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome