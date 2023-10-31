Danner criticises Stroll: Love for Formula 1 is missing

Lance Stroll is having an extremely weak season, and there has been speculation recently as to whether the Canadian still has any desire at all to compete in the premier class. Expert Christian Danner has some advice.

For Lance Stroll, 2023 is an extremely difficult season. The Aston Martin driver increasingly gives the impression that he has lost his motivation and no longer has any desire for Formula 1. In Qatar, he caused a low point when he pushed his physio through the pit and gave a listless interview.

In sporting terms, he is no longer pulling up any trees. This was first due to him, now also due to the weakening car. In Austin he scored points, in the eight races before that he scored only three points. Stroll has no chance at all against his team-mate Fernando Alonso.

"If someone approaches the matter with such listlessness, then there is a lack of fundamental love for this profession, for this privilege of being able to drive a Formula 1 car. I don't see that in him by a long shot," Formula 1 expert Christian Danner criticised the Canadian to sport.de.

"The fact is that Stroll is underperforming," Danner continued. Team boss Mike Krack could "say as often as he likes that everything is great. It's not great, you just have to look at the result."

Stroll recently emphasised that he still enjoys Formula 1.

But Danner advises him to question his future. "Me as Lance Stroll, a grown man: do I want to continue being a racing driver? He has to make the decision for himself, do I have room for improvement here, is there something going forward? If so: what do I have to do for that?" said Danner.

The former Formula 1 driver gave Nicholas Latifi as an example. He had not been offered a new contract at Williams and had ended his career. Latifi has started studying business administration.

Latifi was "a good comparison because he comes from a much richer family", said Danner. Although the Canadian had "not done badly at all", he had made "a good and courageous decision in the life of a young man".

Danner continued: "I think this decision-making - what's the point of all this, do I really want this - is what Stroll needs to do now. After all, it's no use me just running around being grumpy and in a bad mood."

