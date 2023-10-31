Danner criticises Stroll: Love for Formula 1 is missing
For Lance Stroll, 2023 is an extremely difficult season. The Aston Martin driver increasingly gives the impression that he has lost his motivation and no longer has any desire for Formula 1. In Qatar, he caused a low point when he pushed his physio through the pit and gave a listless interview.
In sporting terms, he is no longer pulling up any trees. This was first due to him, now also due to the weakening car. In Austin he scored points, in the eight races before that he scored only three points. Stroll has no chance at all against his team-mate Fernando Alonso.
"If someone approaches the matter with such listlessness, then there is a lack of fundamental love for this profession, for this privilege of being able to drive a Formula 1 car. I don't see that in him by a long shot," Formula 1 expert Christian Danner criticised the Canadian to sport.de.
"The fact is that Stroll is underperforming," Danner continued. Team boss Mike Krack could "say as often as he likes that everything is great. It's not great, you just have to look at the result."
Stroll recently emphasised that he still enjoys Formula 1.
But Danner advises him to question his future. "Me as Lance Stroll, a grown man: do I want to continue being a racing driver? He has to make the decision for himself, do I have room for improvement here, is there something going forward? If so: what do I have to do for that?" said Danner.
The former Formula 1 driver gave Nicholas Latifi as an example. He had not been offered a new contract at Williams and had ended his career. Latifi has started studying business administration.
Latifi was "a good comparison because he comes from a much richer family", said Danner. Although the Canadian had "not done badly at all", he had made "a good and courageous decision in the life of a young man".
Danner continued: "I think this decision-making - what's the point of all this, do I really want this - is what Stroll needs to do now. After all, it's no use me just running around being grumpy and in a bad mood."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12