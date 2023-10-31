Wolff on rookie Vesti: "It's a shame".
Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti celebrated his debut at a Formula 1 race weekend in Mexico. He was meticulously prepared for the event. He also played his part, preparing himself intensively both physically and mentally.
"The change to Formula 1 is so big, especially physically, that it takes many weeks, almost months, to prepare such a session," said Vesti, who has waited a long time for this moment. He has been part of Mercedes' junior programme since the beginning of 2021.
But in Mexico things turned out a little differently than hoped. "Fred did a test programme for us that didn't put him in a favourable position in terms of lap time," Wolff admitted on "Sky Sports F1", adding, "It's a shame."
Vesti was more than three seconds off the pace, putting him penultimate. Only Théo Pourchaire in the Alfa Romeo was even slower.
When rookies race, you want to see them deliver top times, Wolff added. Vesti's use of slower laps, however, was "part of the development of the car", the Austrian said.
Vesti had completed a programme "where you know it's not about going to the limit in braking or at high speeds". Instead, the whole thing was "designed for low speeds, so you can take a few more risks there without ramming the car into the wall".
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12