Wolff on rookie Vesti: "It's a shame".

Frederik Vesti got a chance to show himself in practice this weekend in Mexico. But it went differently than expected. Which is not to the liking of team boss Toto Wolff.

Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti celebrated his debut at a Formula 1 race weekend in Mexico. He was meticulously prepared for the event. He also played his part, preparing himself intensively both physically and mentally.

"The change to Formula 1 is so big, especially physically, that it takes many weeks, almost months, to prepare such a session," said Vesti, who has waited a long time for this moment. He has been part of Mercedes' junior programme since the beginning of 2021.

But in Mexico things turned out a little differently than hoped. "Fred did a test programme for us that didn't put him in a favourable position in terms of lap time," Wolff admitted on "Sky Sports F1", adding, "It's a shame."

Vesti was more than three seconds off the pace, putting him penultimate. Only Théo Pourchaire in the Alfa Romeo was even slower.

When rookies race, you want to see them deliver top times, Wolff added. Vesti's use of slower laps, however, was "part of the development of the car", the Austrian said.

Vesti had completed a programme "where you know it's not about going to the limit in braking or at high speeds". Instead, the whole thing was "designed for low speeds, so you can take a few more risks there without ramming the car into the wall".

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12