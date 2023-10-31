Sergio Pérez in focus: "Going in the wrong direction".

The Mexican GP was disastrous for Sergio Pérez. The Mexican has Lewis Hamilton breathing down his neck, and now of all times things are going "in the wrong direction" for him, as Timo Glock analyses.

Sergio Pérez's situation is not an easy one. He does have the verbal backing of those responsible at Red Bull Racing. Even after his self-inflicted retirement from the home GP in Mexico, motorsport advisor Helmut Marko praised him for his performance during the race weekend.

But of course the situation is far from ideal because in parallel Daniel Ricciardo is now also starting to perform. He would be an obvious option when it comes to a replacement for Pérez.

"For Sergio Perez, the worst-case scenario has occurred in front of his home crowd," wrote former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock in his Sky column.

He criticised the Mexican for trying to get past Charles Leclerc on the outside of the first corner, even though there were three cars side by side. "The manoeuvre could have been avoided. He knew there were three of him going into turn one. Then he must not turn in too early, he misjudged there," said Glock.

In the fight for second place, Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes is getting closer and closer. "In the fight for second place, he is only 20 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton. A good result in Mexico would have given Perez confidence. Now it's going in exactly the wrong direction," Glock continued.

The opposite is true for Hamilton, as the Briton is doing well. "Hamilton has currently found a good way to deal with the car. The race pace is super. That's why it will now be doubly difficult for Perez in the final races. It's also up to his nerves now," said Glock.

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12