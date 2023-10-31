Sergio Pérez in focus: "Going in the wrong direction".
Sergio Pérez's situation is not an easy one. He does have the verbal backing of those responsible at Red Bull Racing. Even after his self-inflicted retirement from the home GP in Mexico, motorsport advisor Helmut Marko praised him for his performance during the race weekend.
But of course the situation is far from ideal because in parallel Daniel Ricciardo is now also starting to perform. He would be an obvious option when it comes to a replacement for Pérez.
"For Sergio Perez, the worst-case scenario has occurred in front of his home crowd," wrote former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock in his Sky column.
He criticised the Mexican for trying to get past Charles Leclerc on the outside of the first corner, even though there were three cars side by side. "The manoeuvre could have been avoided. He knew there were three of him going into turn one. Then he must not turn in too early, he misjudged there," said Glock.
In the fight for second place, Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes is getting closer and closer. "In the fight for second place, he is only 20 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton. A good result in Mexico would have given Perez confidence. Now it's going in exactly the wrong direction," Glock continued.
The opposite is true for Hamilton, as the Briton is doing well. "Hamilton has currently found a good way to deal with the car. The race pace is super. That's why it will now be doubly difficult for Perez in the final races. It's also up to his nerves now," said Glock.
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12