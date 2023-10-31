Brazil 2008: Massa, Glock and a whole lot of chaos

The dramatic title decision at Interlagos 2008 will soon be 15 years old. It is certain that there will be a small shitstorm against Timo Glock once again.

A measly 39 seconds. What is that? A blink of an eye within a long career in Formula 1. A few moments, half a lap, a mini-excerpt, nothing more. Quickly forgotten, ticked off.

But the 39 seconds on 2 November 2008 were different. Intense, lasting, formative for all those involved. There are recordings from that time that show how emotional this sport can be, how brutal, how thrilling and painful, how unjust, how beautiful. These 39 seconds contain all that: joy, sadness, happiness, bitterness. A rollercoaster of emotions.

Collective ecstasy

When Felipe Massa crosses the finish line, chaos breaks out at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, the Brazilian fans go berserk, lie in each other's arms, the cheering is deafening. In the Ferrari pit, Massa's family is drowning in collective joy.

Parallel to this, there is despair in the McLaren garage. Lewis Hamilton has to finish fifth, is in sixth place a few hundred metres from the finish. All over, lost, it seems.

But then the Toyota of Timo Glock shows up, the German doesn't fight back because he can't, he lets himself be overtaken by Hamilton, who takes over this fifth place in the last corner of the last race, which means everything.

Massa finds out on the out lap that it wasn't enough after all. In the video you can see how the cheering in the Ferrari garage abruptly dies down, in a split second comes bewilderment. Sadness. Tears. Anger.

Collective bewilderment

A mechanic cannot stop himself, smashes a red illuminated sign with his fist. Papa Massa has disbelief written all over his face. More than 100,000 fans at the track can't stop cheering. At the same time, Hamilton's girlfriend at the time, Nicole Scherzinger, bounces up and down incessantly, shrieking and cheering.

It took Glock a long time to put the experience behind him. The shitstorm. The rage. All the frustration. Yes, even the concentrated hatred that was focused on him. That Formula 1 fans took out on him.

The fact that he was completely without a chance with his slicks in the rain at Interlagos against Hamilton with intermediates - even back then no Massa fan or conspiracy theorist was interested. Glock now "celebrates" this anniversary with a twinkle in his eye, year after year it goes round and round on Twitter. Even today, the ex-DTM driver is still being trolled for that last lap, the last few metres, which was so tragic for Massa. Whether on the "anniversary" itself or when the Brazilian GP is just around the corner.

With Massa, by the way, he has spoken out 2021, Glock admitted he had been "a bit scared to talk to Felipe about the World Championship decision." Felipe Massa: "That wouldn't have been necessary. People have to understand that Timo did nothing wrong. And I never held any grudge against Timo either."

Nevertheless: as Glock once revealed, there are up to 150 tweets doing the rounds on the subject. But it wasn't as funny as it sounds today back then.

It started on the track when, with five laps to go in this race full of weather capers, the rain came slowly again.

His Toyota team left him out while the rest of the field went on intermediates. His repeated request to change tyres shortly before the end was again refused. "The answer was: 'No, you can't come in. The pit lane is blocked because fences are already being put up for the podium ceremony and people are running through the pit lane'," Glock recalled.

Like on ice

The tyres now cooled massively, the temperatures went into the basement. The grip was gone, the water was partly on the track. It was like being on ice. A struggle. Glock: "At that time, the Bridgestone tyres were extremely susceptible to temperature fluctuations. I think I was 40 or 45 seconds slower on that lap. I was just trying to stay on the track somehow. It was all about not making any mistakes."

The decision was strategically correct because Glock made up two places in the end. But he didn't know that he had influenced the title decision.

Until suddenly it all came crashing down on him.

Glock: "I was told all these stories, that I had helped Hamilton, that it had been planned before the race, or how much money I had received from Mercedes to let him pass. The situation on that Sunday was so crazy. I was completely gobsmacked at first because I couldn't understand why people were blaming me."

Glock pondered whether perhaps he had made a mistake. He experienced how quickly a story can be constructed, how quickly moods and emotions ensure that the view is clouded, the big picture is no longer seen and instead someone is wrongly accused.

"I was really amazed that such things can happen in sport and suddenly everyone points the finger at you," said Glock. He had made it possible for Massa to be world champion for 39 seconds in the first place with the tactical trick of not coming in for a tyre change.

Glock: "If we had also come to change the tyres, Lewis would have been in fifth place the whole time without any problems. That also shows very nicely that people just saw that one moment and took the chance to blame someone without understanding how that situation had come about. And that without us there would never have been this dramatic final for the title."

But that didn't matter to pretty much all the fans at the track at Interlagos, Massa's home race. The crowd went wild.

"My whole Toyota team had received a shitstorm while still at the track. They were spat on by guests and Brazilian fans from the Paddock Club and even had to change their team clothes. In the end, they were even running around with Renault shirts," said Glock.

With the police to the airport

He was taken to the airport on Monday after the race with a police escort and all the way to the plane. On the plane, the personal "crowning glory": the entire Mercedes team in celebration mode, with Norbert Haug sitting right next to Glock. Fortunately unnoticed by the media. A photo of the two would have provided even more fuel for the fire. But there was enough of that.

Because at home, the celebrations continued. Facebook. The next shitstorm. Even German fans threw nasty things at him. It was only after a few weeks that everything calmed down a bit. With Glock, it didn't happen so quickly. "It was not easy to understand why all this happened and people reacted like that. Overall, it was an absolutely crazy situation. It took me a long time to be able to put it behind me."

That he was able to do so is good, because the shitstorm is likely to continue this year. Albeit not as wild as it was 15 years ago.

And all because of a paltry 39 seconds.

