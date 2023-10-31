Wild rumours: This is how Alonso sees his future
In Formula 1, rumours sometimes move very quickly. Especially in the silly season, when the future of the drivers is at stake. But that season is actually already over. But Sergio Pérez is keeping the rumour mill bubbling, even though those responsible tirelessly stress that the Mexican has a contract until the end of 2024.
"Checo has a contract for 2024," said motorsport advisor Helmut Marko. Addendum: "And he will drive for us."
How wild things can sometimes get was shown after the Mexico GP. Renowned F1 journalist Albert Fabrega wrote on X: "I don't want to believe the rumour they told me now in the paddock. No!"
A fine example of how the rumour mill works. Since Fabrega is Spanish, he can basically only mean Fernando Alonso. Ergo: Alonso quits.
Or he replaces Pérez at Red Bull Racing.
Those were two of the wild conclusions.
"I just want to say one thing about the rumour: it's clear from the text that I don't want that to happen. From here you can speculate all you want. I hope it remains a rumour and does not become news. The end," Fabrega added.
By which he did not ensure that there was more clarity as to what exactly he meant.
But Alonso had spoken to Fox Sports about his future over the weekend, and it definitely doesn't sound like a retirement. "I like competition, I like to be fast and I hate to lose," he said.
"So you see it's not very hard to motivate me once I'm in the car," Alonso laughed: "Maybe I'm a bit weaker now than when I was 20, but when you get older you know your body much better."
Alonso continued, "You know what training to do, when you feel tired, what things to avoid, and that's how you make up for it."
Quitting is not on his mind. "At the moment, no. I know I'm at the end of my career, but at the moment I don't see it that way. I don't have a date when I want to end my career," Alonso said.
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12