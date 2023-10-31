Wild rumours: This is how Alonso sees his future

At the moment, Formula 1 is once again showing its completely crazy side. Because Fernando Alonso is the subject of wild rumours. Coincidentally, he spoke about his future in Mexico.

In Formula 1, rumours sometimes move very quickly. Especially in the silly season, when the future of the drivers is at stake. But that season is actually already over. But Sergio Pérez is keeping the rumour mill bubbling, even though those responsible tirelessly stress that the Mexican has a contract until the end of 2024.

"Checo has a contract for 2024," said motorsport advisor Helmut Marko. Addendum: "And he will drive for us."

How wild things can sometimes get was shown after the Mexico GP. Renowned F1 journalist Albert Fabrega wrote on X: "I don't want to believe the rumour they told me now in the paddock. No!"

A fine example of how the rumour mill works. Since Fabrega is Spanish, he can basically only mean Fernando Alonso. Ergo: Alonso quits.

Or he replaces Pérez at Red Bull Racing.

Those were two of the wild conclusions.

"I just want to say one thing about the rumour: it's clear from the text that I don't want that to happen. From here you can speculate all you want. I hope it remains a rumour and does not become news. The end," Fabrega added.

By which he did not ensure that there was more clarity as to what exactly he meant.

But Alonso had spoken to Fox Sports about his future over the weekend, and it definitely doesn't sound like a retirement. "I like competition, I like to be fast and I hate to lose," he said.

"So you see it's not very hard to motivate me once I'm in the car," Alonso laughed: "Maybe I'm a bit weaker now than when I was 20, but when you get older you know your body much better."

Alonso continued, "You know what training to do, when you feel tired, what things to avoid, and that's how you make up for it."

Quitting is not on his mind. "At the moment, no. I know I'm at the end of my career, but at the moment I don't see it that way. I don't have a date when I want to end my career," Alonso said.

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12