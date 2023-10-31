Mercedes hammer: technical director Mike Elliott leaves
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Since joining McLaren as an aerodynamicist in 2000, Elliott has worked continuously in senior positions in the sport for 23 seasons, much of it at Mercedes. First as Head of Aerodynamics and most recently as Technical Director, he made a significant contribution to the Mercedes team's successes from 2012 to 2023.
"Mike has been one of the pillars of the team's successes over the last ten years," said Team Principal Toto Wolff, "and it is with really mixed feelings that we say goodbye to him. Mike is a highly intelligent technician and a great team player; he has made a huge contribution not only to wins but also to building the culture of our team. But on the other hand, it is clear that he is ready for new adventures beyond Mercedes - so I know this is the right move for him too. He leaves with our thanks for the dedication, commitment and expertise he has brought to the team over the last eleven years - and our best wishes for the future."
"It has been one of the greatest privileges of my career to be part of this Mercedes team," Elliott said. "During my time I have seen the team develop from a group of people working together to win races, to a first championship, to a record of eight consecutive constructors' championships. And I'm proud to have played my part in that development."
"Although we have not won as many races as we would like in the last two seasons, they have tested us in many ways - and forced us to question our fundamental assumptions about how we perform. Over the past six months, I've enjoyed developing the technical strategy that I hope can form the basis of the team's next cycle of success."
Elliott has decided that now is the right time for his next step beyond Mercedes. Starting with a break "to pause and take stock after 23 years of being fully committed to the sport, and then to find my next challenge. I'd like to thank my teammates for the fantastic years we've had together and wish them every success in the years to come."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12