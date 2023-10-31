Mercedes hammer: technical director Mike Elliott leaves

Since joining McLaren as an aerodynamicist in 2000, Elliott has worked continuously in senior positions in the sport for 23 seasons, much of it at Mercedes. First as Head of Aerodynamics and most recently as Technical Director, he made a significant contribution to the Mercedes team's successes from 2012 to 2023.

"Mike has been one of the pillars of the team's successes over the last ten years," said Team Principal Toto Wolff, "and it is with really mixed feelings that we say goodbye to him. Mike is a highly intelligent technician and a great team player; he has made a huge contribution not only to wins but also to building the culture of our team. But on the other hand, it is clear that he is ready for new adventures beyond Mercedes - so I know this is the right move for him too. He leaves with our thanks for the dedication, commitment and expertise he has brought to the team over the last eleven years - and our best wishes for the future."

"It has been one of the greatest privileges of my career to be part of this Mercedes team," Elliott said. "During my time I have seen the team develop from a group of people working together to win races, to a first championship, to a record of eight consecutive constructors' championships. And I'm proud to have played my part in that development."

"Although we have not won as many races as we would like in the last two seasons, they have tested us in many ways - and forced us to question our fundamental assumptions about how we perform. Over the past six months, I've enjoyed developing the technical strategy that I hope can form the basis of the team's next cycle of success."

Elliott has decided that now is the right time for his next step beyond Mercedes. Starting with a break "to pause and take stock after 23 years of being fully committed to the sport, and then to find my next challenge. I'd like to thank my teammates for the fantastic years we've had together and wish them every success in the years to come."

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12