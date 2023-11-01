Nico Hülkenberg in Brazil: Sensation in the Williams

Many Formula 1 fans could not believe their eyes on 6 November 2010 at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos/São Paulo: in the most difficult conditions, the young Williams driver Nico Hülkenberg drove one magnificent time after another - and in the end sensationally took pole position!

The irony of motorsport history: Twelve years later, Nico's current Haas team-mate, Kevin Magnussen, achieved a comparable coup, also his first pole position in Brazil.

Nico Hülkenberg, who is now 36 years old and has 200 Formula 1 World Championship races under his belt, says: "I remember this qualifying very well. It had been raining, but now the track started to dry. The conditions were treacherous, but I felt comfortable."

"When Q3 started, I dared to change from the treaded intermediates to the slicks. The track was still damp to wet in certain places, I had to be careful as hell. But we hit the nail on the head and managed to get the best grid position."



In the race, Hülkenberg lost first place right after the start because the wheels were spinning too much. In the end, Nico finished in a place that reflected Williams' true competitiveness - eighth. Hülkenberg finished 14th in the WRC with seven top ten finishes, the highlight being sixth in Hungary in the races.



"I loved Interlagos from the first moment: There's just something about the energy of São Paulo and the track allows for a nice rhythm. Similar to the Red Bull Ring, it doesn't have many corners, but they've got it going on."



For the fifth time this season, the race will also be run in a sprint format. Nico says: "These are very intense, not to say hectic weekends. With only one hour of practice before it's already into the final practice for the Grand Prix, the preparation is truncated."



"I'm a bit torn about sprinting. I understand that after only one free practice session, it's more exciting to have stints where something is at stake every time - GP quali, then sprint quali and sprint on Saturday, then the World Championship race on Sunday. On the other hand, I'm one who likes to work with his car, so 60 minutes of practice is a bit lean."



We also have the third race in three weekends - Austin in Texas, Mexico City, now São Paulo. "For me as a pilot it's not a problem, I have enough time to recover between races. But for the race team it's quite demanding."





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12





