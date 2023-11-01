Nico Hülkenberg in Brazil: Sensation in the Williams
Many Formula 1 fans could not believe their eyes on 6 November 2010 at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos/São Paulo: in the most difficult conditions, the young Williams driver Nico Hülkenberg drove one magnificent time after another - and in the end sensationally took pole position!
The irony of motorsport history: Twelve years later, Nico's current Haas team-mate, Kevin Magnussen, achieved a comparable coup, also his first pole position in Brazil.
Nico Hülkenberg, who is now 36 years old and has 200 Formula 1 World Championship races under his belt, says: "I remember this qualifying very well. It had been raining, but now the track started to dry. The conditions were treacherous, but I felt comfortable."
"When Q3 started, I dared to change from the treaded intermediates to the slicks. The track was still damp to wet in certain places, I had to be careful as hell. But we hit the nail on the head and managed to get the best grid position."
In the race, Hülkenberg lost first place right after the start because the wheels were spinning too much. In the end, Nico finished in a place that reflected Williams' true competitiveness - eighth. Hülkenberg finished 14th in the WRC with seven top ten finishes, the highlight being sixth in Hungary in the races.
"I loved Interlagos from the first moment: There's just something about the energy of São Paulo and the track allows for a nice rhythm. Similar to the Red Bull Ring, it doesn't have many corners, but they've got it going on."
For the fifth time this season, the race will also be run in a sprint format. Nico says: "These are very intense, not to say hectic weekends. With only one hour of practice before it's already into the final practice for the Grand Prix, the preparation is truncated."
"I'm a bit torn about sprinting. I understand that after only one free practice session, it's more exciting to have stints where something is at stake every time - GP quali, then sprint quali and sprint on Saturday, then the World Championship race on Sunday. On the other hand, I'm one who likes to work with his car, so 60 minutes of practice is a bit lean."
We also have the third race in three weekends - Austin in Texas, Mexico City, now São Paulo. "For me as a pilot it's not a problem, I have enough time to recover between races. But for the race team it's quite demanding."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12