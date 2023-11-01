Brazil GP on TV: Sprint muffle Verstappen

Interlagos 2023: The sprint format will be used for the twelfth time in Formula 1. Max Verstappen, of all people, is the most successful sprint driver: six pole positions, six victories.

Max Verstappen showed a Formula 1 first in Qatar on 7 October 2023: He became the first Formula 1 world champion to secure his title on a sprint Saturday. At the time, third place behind McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris was enough for the Dutchman to claim his third title.

Less than a month later, Formula 1 is racing in the controversial format for the twelfth time at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos/São Paulo.

Max Verstappen has not changed his mind about it: "I simply find the classic procedure more exciting as a driver. Because I can get a lot more out of the car in Saturday's qualifying if I've been able to refine the set-up in three practice sessions beforehand."

"To go into GP qualifying after only one practice session, like here in the sprint format, I find that unsatisfactory as a racing driver. Moreover, the fans already know after the sprint what to expect in the Grand Prix. Because the trends can already be seen in the short run. For me, that reduces tension and excitement."



"With the classic procedure, most fans don't know how fast the different drivers have been in the endurance run. They see the result in the final practice, but then a pilot can make up ground or just lose it in the World Championship run. You don't have all that in a sprint."



The Red Bull Racing star is nevertheless the most successful sprinter: He has won half of all sprint pole positions and the short races, six poles, six victories.





On pole for the sprint

Silverstone 2021 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Interlagos 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2022 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas

Baku 2023 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes

Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing





All Sprint Winners

Silverstone 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Interlagos 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2022 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes

Baku 2023 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes

Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing



The best way to find out how the action on the race track is developing is with our live ticker





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



