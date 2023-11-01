Mexico crash Kevin Magnussen: Cause found

The Mexican Grand Prix had to be interrupted after a serious crash by Kevin Magnussen. Fortunately, the Dane remained uninjured. Now the Haas racing team has explained the cause of the accident.

Nasty accident for GP veteran Kevin Magnussen: On lap 32 of the Mexican Grand Prix, he went off the track in his Haas race car and crashed hard into the TecPro barriers. The 31-year-old Dane remained uninjured. The race had to be interrupted.

At first glance, it looked like a broken suspension at the left rear. In the meantime, the cause of the accident has been determined, as Haas team boss Günther Steiner says: "An overheating of the brakes led to a suspension failure."

Magnussen had been warned several times on the radio about overheating brakes, a chronic problem when racing at 2400 metres above sea level. Steiner: "Kevin was involved in a duel with Logan Sargeant and the brakes overheated."

The heat from the brake then weakened the composite track bar at the left rear. Shortly before the accident, Magnussen reported on the radio that the left rear brake was not gripping properly.

After Magnussen's car came off the track, there was a short fire at the brake, which was quickly extinguished.



Steiner continued: "The brakes are always on fire in Mexico anyway. Everything was okay on Nico Hülkenberg's car."



Magnussen's car was badly damaged. Does Haas have enough spare parts for the upcoming Brazilian GP weekend? Steiner: "It's not ideal, but yes."





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



