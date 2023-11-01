Mexico crash Kevin Magnussen: Cause found
Nasty accident for GP veteran Kevin Magnussen: On lap 32 of the Mexican Grand Prix, he went off the track in his Haas race car and crashed hard into the TecPro barriers. The 31-year-old Dane remained uninjured. The race had to be interrupted.
At first glance, it looked like a broken suspension at the left rear. In the meantime, the cause of the accident has been determined, as Haas team boss Günther Steiner says: "An overheating of the brakes led to a suspension failure."
Magnussen had been warned several times on the radio about overheating brakes, a chronic problem when racing at 2400 metres above sea level. Steiner: "Kevin was involved in a duel with Logan Sargeant and the brakes overheated."
The heat from the brake then weakened the composite track bar at the left rear. Shortly before the accident, Magnussen reported on the radio that the left rear brake was not gripping properly.
After Magnussen's car came off the track, there was a short fire at the brake, which was quickly extinguished.
Steiner continued: "The brakes are always on fire in Mexico anyway. Everything was okay on Nico Hülkenberg's car."
Magnussen's car was badly damaged. Does Haas have enough spare parts for the upcoming Brazilian GP weekend? Steiner: "It's not ideal, but yes."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12