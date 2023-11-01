Jenson Button to Sergio Pérez: What should he do?
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez dreamed of winning his home GP of Mexico, but already in the first corner there was a collision with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, the Monegasque was able to continue and ended up third, Pérez had to retire.
Afterwards, "Checo" Pérez said: "I was able to brake the latest on the outside and I really believed that I could take the lead here. Looking back, you're always the super-smart one, and if I could decide again, I'd probably take my foot off the gas and try again against Charles later."
"But I'm a racer, the gap was there and in front of your own crowd you don't want to back down, you want to take the lead. At that moment, I was only thinking about winning."
Charles Leclerc was booed by angry Pérez fans at the podium ceremony and said, "I was trapped on the inside, and at some point Checo has to give in. I'm very sorry that Pérez had to retire, but I ran out of room. It's a racing incident and I'm not happy about how that came about."
Formula One world champion Jenson Button (43), Pérez's stablemate at McLaren in 2013, comes to the Mexican's defence: "What is he supposed to do? That's the classic case in the first corner when there's compaction because some drivers started well and others didn't. Checo couldn't have even let off the gas because there were other cars coming up behind. If Pérez had really backed off, others on the inside right would have attacked him immediately. That could have been a real eye sore as well."
"Three cars in a place where two can drive through the bend by the skin of their teeth, that's just not possible. And Charles Leclerc ran out of space in the middle. I'm convinced that Checo thought Leclerc had enough space, otherwise he wouldn't have tried it that way."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12