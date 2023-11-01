Jenson Button to Sergio Pérez: What should he do?

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez dreamed of winning his home GP of Mexico, but already in the first corner there was a collision with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, the Monegasque was able to continue and ended up third, Pérez had to retire.

Afterwards, "Checo" Pérez said: "I was able to brake the latest on the outside and I really believed that I could take the lead here. Looking back, you're always the super-smart one, and if I could decide again, I'd probably take my foot off the gas and try again against Charles later."

"But I'm a racer, the gap was there and in front of your own crowd you don't want to back down, you want to take the lead. At that moment, I was only thinking about winning."

Charles Leclerc was booed by angry Pérez fans at the podium ceremony and said, "I was trapped on the inside, and at some point Checo has to give in. I'm very sorry that Pérez had to retire, but I ran out of room. It's a racing incident and I'm not happy about how that came about."



Formula One world champion Jenson Button (43), Pérez's stablemate at McLaren in 2013, comes to the Mexican's defence: "What is he supposed to do? That's the classic case in the first corner when there's compaction because some drivers started well and others didn't. Checo couldn't have even let off the gas because there were other cars coming up behind. If Pérez had really backed off, others on the inside right would have attacked him immediately. That could have been a real eye sore as well."



"Three cars in a place where two can drive through the bend by the skin of their teeth, that's just not possible. And Charles Leclerc ran out of space in the middle. I'm convinced that Checo thought Leclerc had enough space, otherwise he wouldn't have tried it that way."





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12







