51st GP victory Max Verstappen: Stunning record

With his victory in Mexico, Dutchman Max Verstappen has caught up with French racing legend Alain Prost. We say what his success is worth compared to other Formula 1 greats.

Max Verstappen's 51st Grand Prix triumph: With his victory in Mexico, the Dutchman has caught up with the Frenchman Alain Prost in the eternal best list, only Sebastian Vettel (53 victories), Michael Schumacher (91) and Lewis Hamilton (103) are ahead of him.

Time and again, Formula 1 fans complain that the statistics are distorted because today there are many more World Championship races than in the past. The 2023 World Championship consists of 22 races, in 2010 it was 19, in 2000 it was 17, in 1990 only 16, in 1980 the Formula One World Championship consisted of 14 rounds, in 1970 of 13, in 1960 of 10, in 1950 of 7.

So how do Verstappen's successes today compare with those of Fangio in the 1950s? With those of Clark in the 1960s and Senna in the 1980s?

Quite simply: by looking at how many wins a driver has achieved in relation to the number of times he has raced. Here are the top ten victories and then the winning percentage of each driver.

The winners

1st Lewis Hamilton (GB) 103 GP wins

2nd Michael Schumacher (D) 91

3rd Sebastian Vettel (D) 53

4th Alain Prost (F) and Max Verstappen (NL), 51 each

6th Ayrton Senna (BR) 41

7th Fernando Alonso (E) 32

8th Nigel Mansell (GB) 31

9th Jackie Stewart (GB) 27

10th Jim Clark (GB) and Niki Lauda (A), 25 each.

Also:

12th Juan Manuel Fangio (RA) 24

18th Stirling Moss (GB) 16

23rd Alberto Ascari (I) 13





Winning percentage

1st Fangio 47.06

2nd Ascari 40,63

3rd Clark 34,72

4th Hamilton 31.31

5th Schumacher 29,64

6th Verstappen 28,02

7th Stewart 27,27

8th Prost 25.63

9th Senna 25,47

10th Moss 24,24