Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "Good step forward".

It has been almost a year since the former permanent world champion Mercedes won a Grand Prix - with George Russell in Interlagos. Now it's off to the Brazilian GP weekend again, another time in a sprint format.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff first looks back: "In Mexico we defended our lead over Ferrari in the fight for second place in the constructors' championship. This is an important battle for us and one we are determined to win."

"Given the difficult start to the weekend and our grid positions, it was positive to leave Mexico with second place."

"The car showed good race pace but we know we have more work to do to get the maximum out of the W14 over all three days."

"Lewis put in a very strong performance to finish on the podium and George gave it his all, even when his tyres degraded badly towards the end of the race."



"We now have one last race in this triple header and that is in Brazil. We know we've made a good step forward in the last few races, but Mexico showed that the W14 race car is still difficult to control. We want to arrive at Interlagos with a solid starting point and then we'll see what we can make of it."



"Of course we have good memories of Brazil, especially the last two visits with Lewis' spectacular win in 2021 and George's first GP triumph in 2022."



"Brazilian fans are very passionate when it comes to Formula One and we always receive an extremely enthusiastic welcome from them. Hopefully our package will work well there and we can put on a good show for everyone."





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12