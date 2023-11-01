Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "Good step forward".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
It has been almost a year since the former permanent world champion Mercedes won a Grand Prix - with George Russell in Interlagos. Now it's off to the Brazilian GP weekend again, another time in a sprint format.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff first looks back: "In Mexico we defended our lead over Ferrari in the fight for second place in the constructors' championship. This is an important battle for us and one we are determined to win."
"Given the difficult start to the weekend and our grid positions, it was positive to leave Mexico with second place."
"The car showed good race pace but we know we have more work to do to get the maximum out of the W14 over all three days."
"Lewis put in a very strong performance to finish on the podium and George gave it his all, even when his tyres degraded badly towards the end of the race."
"We now have one last race in this triple header and that is in Brazil. We know we've made a good step forward in the last few races, but Mexico showed that the W14 race car is still difficult to control. We want to arrive at Interlagos with a solid starting point and then we'll see what we can make of it."
"Of course we have good memories of Brazil, especially the last two visits with Lewis' spectacular win in 2021 and George's first GP triumph in 2022."
"Brazilian fans are very passionate when it comes to Formula One and we always receive an extremely enthusiastic welcome from them. Hopefully our package will work well there and we can put on a good show for everyone."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12