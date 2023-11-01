Max Verstappen: "To the 17th win of the season in Brazil".

Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen has improved his own Formula 1 record in Mexico, winning for the 16th time this season. His opponents should not hope that his thirst has been quenched.

After his magnificent victory drive at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, triple Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been asked how the season will continue for him after season record victory number 16.

The Red Bull Racing star grinned: "With win number 17, of course! No, seriously - we get to have a really magical season. We have both titles locked up, so we can enjoy racing a lot without any pressure. Of course the goal is to win more races."

He's been waiting for that at the Brazil GP since 2019: in 2020 the race couldn't take place because of the Corona pandemic, in 2021 the fierce duel with Lewis Hamilton, complete with touches and penalties, in 2022 George Russell stood in front of him in the other Mercedes.

Max says: "We flew into Brazil with a lot of confidence from the race weekends in Texas and Mexico. It's pretty crazy that we've only had one GP defeat this year."



"But even in this season, which we will be talking about for a long time, I don't notice any let-up in the team. Everyone continues to work with high concentration and I think that is the basis of our successes."



"I really appreciate how everyone here is putting in the work to give me and Checo such a great car. So I'm going to do everything I can to deliver another success."





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



