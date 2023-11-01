Max Verstappen: "To the 17th win of the season in Brazil".
After his magnificent victory drive at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, triple Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been asked how the season will continue for him after season record victory number 16.
The Red Bull Racing star grinned: "With win number 17, of course! No, seriously - we get to have a really magical season. We have both titles locked up, so we can enjoy racing a lot without any pressure. Of course the goal is to win more races."
He's been waiting for that at the Brazil GP since 2019: in 2020 the race couldn't take place because of the Corona pandemic, in 2021 the fierce duel with Lewis Hamilton, complete with touches and penalties, in 2022 George Russell stood in front of him in the other Mercedes.
Max says: "We flew into Brazil with a lot of confidence from the race weekends in Texas and Mexico. It's pretty crazy that we've only had one GP defeat this year."
"But even in this season, which we will be talking about for a long time, I don't notice any let-up in the team. Everyone continues to work with high concentration and I think that is the basis of our successes."
"I really appreciate how everyone here is putting in the work to give me and Checo such a great car. So I'm going to do everything I can to deliver another success."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12