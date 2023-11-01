Fred Vasseur, Ferrari: Score 22 points against Mercedes
Since the summer break, Ferrari has been catching up with Mercedes; after the Dutch GP, the Italians were 54 points behind, and that has been falling from race to race; since Japan, the gap has remained roughly constant.
But Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur is not backing away from his goal: he wants this second place in the Constructors' Cup behind Red Bull Racing, for which Ferrari has to make up 22 points against Mercedes in four remaining races. In the event of a points tie, Ferrari would be ahead as things stand today, thanks to Carlos Sainz's victory in Singapore.
Ahead of the Brazil GP weekend, Fred Vasseur says: "In the last two race weekends in Austin and Mexico City, we were outstanding in qualifying, taking pole for the Grand Prix both times with Charles and securing the front row for Ferrari last Sunday."
"But in the races it showed that we are still vulnerable. Nevertheless, we took two podiums and scored more points than our direct rival."
"At the moment we are 22 points behind, it is not an easy task we are facing. We will do our best in Brazil to reduce the gap further. Mercedes will certainly be very competitive, but we need to continue to focus on our own performance, to develop and get better in every area, especially in terms of tyre management and race strategy. We will not let up until the chequered flag drops in Abu Dhabi."
Ferrari vs Mercedes since summer break
After Netherlands-GP - Mercedes-Ferrari 255:201 points
Italy-GP - 273:228
Singapore-GP - 289:265
Japan-GP - 305:285
Qatar-GP - 326:298
USA-GP - 344:322
Mexico-GP - 371:349
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12