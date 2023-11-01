Fred Vasseur, Ferrari: Score 22 points against Mercedes

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur wants this second WRC final place against Mercedes. To do so, the Italians have to score 22 points more than Mercedes in the last four races (one sprint, three Grands Prix).

Since the summer break, Ferrari has been catching up with Mercedes; after the Dutch GP, the Italians were 54 points behind, and that has been falling from race to race; since Japan, the gap has remained roughly constant.

But Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur is not backing away from his goal: he wants this second place in the Constructors' Cup behind Red Bull Racing, for which Ferrari has to make up 22 points against Mercedes in four remaining races. In the event of a points tie, Ferrari would be ahead as things stand today, thanks to Carlos Sainz's victory in Singapore.

Ahead of the Brazil GP weekend, Fred Vasseur says: "In the last two race weekends in Austin and Mexico City, we were outstanding in qualifying, taking pole for the Grand Prix both times with Charles and securing the front row for Ferrari last Sunday."

"But in the races it showed that we are still vulnerable. Nevertheless, we took two podiums and scored more points than our direct rival."

"At the moment we are 22 points behind, it is not an easy task we are facing. We will do our best in Brazil to reduce the gap further. Mercedes will certainly be very competitive, but we need to continue to focus on our own performance, to develop and get better in every area, especially in terms of tyre management and race strategy. We will not let up until the chequered flag drops in Abu Dhabi."





Ferrari vs Mercedes since summer break

After Netherlands-GP - Mercedes-Ferrari 255:201 points

Italy-GP - 273:228

Singapore-GP - 289:265

Japan-GP - 305:285

Qatar-GP - 326:298

USA-GP - 344:322

Mexico-GP - 371:349





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



