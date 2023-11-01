New Racing Rarities Puzzle: Crystal Clear Case

Mostly from the archives of our partners at the British photo agency LAT, we present a small piece of motorsport history every week. The procedure is child's play - tell us who can be recognised, where and when the picture was taken (example: Jo Siffert, Monza, 1970) and with a bit of luck you could win a small prize. Please don't forget your name, address, year of birth and telephone number. Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com.

The deadline for entries is Sunday of the current week, 24.00 hrs.

The correct solution from last time: Racing team founder Bruce McLaren in 1966 at the Mexican Grand Prix, the legendary New Zealander retired due to engine failure.

McLaren is celebrating 60 years of company existence this year, and I don't want to tell the career of the charismatic thoroughbred racer here, but the curious story of how Bruce McLaren didn't even know he had won after his first victory.

And it happened like this.



For two years already, Bruce McLaren entered cars with his own name in Formula One, but the racing cars were plagued by teething problems - in 1966 and 1967, the New Zealander finished 14th in the World Championship on both occasions, a pitiful result for the man who had finished second overall behind Cooper leader Jack Brabahm in 1960 at the age of 23.



In 1968, things were finally to get better. The new M7A model (designed by Robin Herd and built by his successor Gordon Coppuck) was presented in the spring and made its debut on 17 March in the non-World Championship Formula 1 race at Brands Hatch, the Race of Champions.



The Papaya Orange cars of Bruce McLaren and Denny Hulme struck like lightning - Bruce won from pole position.



Tyler Alexander, Bruce McLaren's long-time companion, who passed away in January 2016, recalled: "I don't remember what we had to do to the cars after the race at Brands, but it must have been pretty elaborate. Anyway, I remember sleeping blissfully in the race car on the drive to the following race at Silverstone, the BRDC International Trophy, while the lorry rumbled towards Northamptonshire with its precious cargo."



Things went even better at Silverstone: double win, Denny Hulme ahead of Bruce McLaren.



Time jump to Spa-Francorchamps, then the fourth round of the 1968 Formula One World Championship, in early June - to South Africa, Spain and Monaco.



Tyler Alexander continued: "Denny drove strongly, but then there were problems with the half-shaft. Bruce was solid, but most importantly his car was running steadily, so he found himself in second place just before the end."



"At the beginning of the last lap there was a lot of excitement - leader Jackie Stewart brought his Matra into the pits for a few litres of fuel. I showed the pit boards at McLaren at that time. On the lap before, Bruce had the Mexican Pedro Rodríguez breathing down his neck. I didn't have time to put a P1 on Bruce's board for first place, and he came racing up. I pointed him out with my index finger, I don't know why I did that, but I couldn't think of anything better. In other words, when Bruce crossed the finish line, he didn't have a clue that he was in the lead."



Bruce McLaren later recalled the moment in his column (written by another of his companions, journalist Eoin Young), "I zoomed across the line, giving a quick wave to the man with the chequered flag. Then I drove through the back of the pits to park the car by the race transporter. I thought, 'OK, second place in Belgium, not bad at all'. Especially not because I had retired in Spain and spun and crumpled the car in Monaco. There were so many people behind our pit box that I couldn't get on. I wondered a bit about the hype."



"The first man who was at my car - Cyril Atkins, a BRM mechanic. He was rambling something about pit stops and Stewart and his driver Rodríguez, and he sighed, 'What a finale!' When he saw my richly perplexed face, something slowly dawned on him. 'You're number one,' he grinned. I just thought - what is this guy talking about? At that point Atkins yelled: 'You won, Bruce! Don't you know that?' I really hadn't known."



After the accident in Monte Carlo, Bruce had used the brand new No. 3 chassis in the Ardennes. It was so fresh that there hadn't even been time to put the famous Kiwi logo of the racing car company or the name of the founder on it.



The bird can still be found on the Papaya racer today, albeit in a modern form.



Bruce McLaren lost his life at Goodwood on 2 June 1970, during a test with the CanAm racing car.



And so to the new mystery: a driver who was to become a world champion, in a town that is always associated with a Formula 1 World Championship race.



Join in the fun! Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com. The deadline for entries is Sunday of the current week, 24.00 hrs.