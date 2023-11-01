Constructors' Cup 2023: Battle for millions

The competition for the Drivers' World Championship title and for the Constructors' Cup has been decided: Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing will triumph, as they did in 2022. But for other racing teams, the last three GP weekends in Brazil, Las Vegas and Dhabi are about a lot of money - because the placement in the Constructors' Cup determines how big the share of the prize money pie will be.

The key to the distribution of prize money in Formula One is anchored in the so-called Concorde Agreement, to a certain extent the Formula One constitution, which regulates the technical, sporting and financial matters in the triangle of racing teams, the World Automobile Federation (FIA) and Formula One Management (FOM) and whose content is only disclosed to a limited extent.

In 2022, more than 1.1 billion US dollars in prize money reportedly went to the teams, with Ferrari each receiving a special bonus once negotiated by long-time Formula One promoter Bernie Ecclestone: The Italians receive a fixed share of the prize money pot (reportedly five per cent) for pledging to commit to Formula One.



Special payments will also be made to those racing teams that have won World Championship titles. And for those teams that have finished in the top three in the past ten years. Exactly how all this is defined in shares is confidential. Around a quarter of the total prize money pie consists of these special payments.



The remaining 75 per cent is divided up according to placing in the Constructors' Cup, with 14% for the World Championship winner (Red Bull Racing) and 6% for the World Championship runner-up.



Now it becomes important why every rank counts. Mercedes (371 points) and Ferrari (349), for example, are fighting for second place overall. According to estimates, this means about 130 million from the pot or 120.



The situation is similar in the duel for fourth place between McLaren (currently 256 points) and Aston Martin (236). The fourth-placed team will receive around 115 million dollars, the fifth 105.



Alpine is in 6th place and will receive about 100 million.



Behind them, however, everything is still open: Williams is on 28 points, AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo are on 16 each, but AlphaTauri is better placed because the Red Bull team from Italy has the better individual placing, thanks to Daniel Ricciardo's seventh place in Mexico. Haas stands at 12 points.



The payouts of these ranks: seventh gets around 90 million, eighth 80, ninth 70 and tenth around 60 million.





Constructors' Cup standings

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03 Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



