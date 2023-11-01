Max Verstappen: "That made everything much easier".
Mexico, the 19th of 22 Formula 1 World Championship rounds in 2023, Max Verstappen's 16th win of the season, giving him a winning percentage of 84.2 per cent.
The 26-year-old Dutchman performed a feat in Mexico that he already managed two years ago - starting third, coming out of the first corner as the leader. In 2021 he did it against the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, in 2023 against the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
After the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the now 51-time GP winner emphasised one aspect that is quite important for the grandiose 2023 season.
Max says: "We have worked a lot on the procedures, in terms of the starting procedure, in this delicate interaction between the clutch and the grip of the tyres. It was different at the beginning of the year, but in the meantime we've been able to refine that."
"It's all about nuances here. If you don't get it perfect to the point, the wheels spin and you don't come out well. It's not easy to perfect that, but in Mexico it worked out great, it made everything much easier."
Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner also says: "We had three starts, with Max and Checo at the start, with Verstappen then at the standing start after the stoppage because of Kevin Magnussen's accident. And all three starts were rocket-like. We are generally starting exceptionally well this year, but we don't do it as well as we did in Mexico every time.
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12