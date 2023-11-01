Max Verstappen: "That made everything much easier".

Dutchman Max Verstappen has claimed his 16th victory of the season in Mexico. The three-time Formula 1 champion emphasises one aspect that is essential for this great success.

Mexico, the 19th of 22 Formula 1 World Championship rounds in 2023, Max Verstappen's 16th win of the season, giving him a winning percentage of 84.2 per cent.

The 26-year-old Dutchman performed a feat in Mexico that he already managed two years ago - starting third, coming out of the first corner as the leader. In 2021 he did it against the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, in 2023 against the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

After the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the now 51-time GP winner emphasised one aspect that is quite important for the grandiose 2023 season.

Max says: "We have worked a lot on the procedures, in terms of the starting procedure, in this delicate interaction between the clutch and the grip of the tyres. It was different at the beginning of the year, but in the meantime we've been able to refine that."



"It's all about nuances here. If you don't get it perfect to the point, the wheels spin and you don't come out well. It's not easy to perfect that, but in Mexico it worked out great, it made everything much easier."



Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner also says: "We had three starts, with Max and Checo at the start, with Verstappen then at the standing start after the stoppage because of Kevin Magnussen's accident. And all three starts were rocket-like. We are generally starting exceptionally well this year, but we don't do it as well as we did in Mexico every time.





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



