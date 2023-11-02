Brazil GP on TV: Sky free with Flörsch
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Good news for Formula 1 fans: Sky will also be showing the "Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Brazil" on skysport.de, in the Sky Sport app and on its Sky Sport YouTube channel - in addition to the live broadcast and coverage on Sky Sport F1 and WOW.
Sky will also broadcast the race on its TikTok channel @skysportformel1 - in 9:16 format and with its own hosts: Sophia Flörsch and Joé Signon will be commentating together and will be in constant exchange with the TikTok community, which will also benefit from the multi-split screen function (up to four signals in parallel) during the live stream.
After the Spanish, Hungarian and Qatar Grand Prix, Sky is now offering the live race and exclusive Sky coverage from São Paulo free of charge via the aforementioned platforms to give all interested parties the opportunity to experience the fascination of Formula 1 and the high-quality coverage on Sky.
In addition, motorsport fans can follow everything from the first free practice session to the final press conference on the non-stop motorsport channel Sky Sport F1. Sascha Roos will provide live commentary on all the sessions, supported by Sky expert Ralf Schumacher. Also on site will be presenter Peter Hardenacke and reporter Sandra Baumgartner. Leo Lackner will accompany the race as a data expert as usual.
The best way to find out how the action on the race track is developing is with our live ticker; as always, we have summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, SRF and ORF for you.
Brazil GP on TV
Friday, 3 November
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint USA 2023 replay
07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2022 in Brazil
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 1986 in Brazil
11.45 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - 1988 Race in Brazil
12.30: Sky Sport F1 - 1989 race in Brazil
13.45: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential
14.15: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up: The Motorsport Special
14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Drivers' Press Conference
14.55: ServusTV - Start of free practice coverage
15.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of free practice coverage
15.30: Free practice
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals
18.00: Sky Sport F1 - 4 minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 season finale
18.30: ServusTV - Start of coverage GP Qualifying
18.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of GP Qualifying Coverage
19.00: GP Qualifying
20.00: ServusTV - GP Qualifying Analysis
20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference
21.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay
22.30: Sky Sport F1 - 4 Minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 Season Finale
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay
Saturday, 4 November
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential
06.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2003 in Brazil
08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Aryton Senna
08.55: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2008 in Brazil
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay
12.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023
12.45pm: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Aryton Senna
12.55pm: Sky Sport F1 - Race 1994 in Brazil
14.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage
14.45: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage
14.55: SRF 2 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage
15.00: Sprint Qualifying
15.45: ServusTV - Sprint Qualifying Analysis
16.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Legends of F1 - Ayrton Senna
17.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
18.15: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Coverage
18.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Coverage
19.15: SRF 2 - Start of Sprint Coverage
19.30: Sprint
20.00: ServusTV - Sprint Analysis
20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint press conference
21.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
Sunday, 5 November
06.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Aryton Senna
06.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2008 in Brazil
09.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2006 in Brazil
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Free Practice Replay
12.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP qualifying replay
14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
15.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay
16.00: Sky Sport F1 - 4 Minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 Season Finale
16.00: ServusTV - Preliminary reports of the Grand Prix
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
17.20: SRF Info - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
17.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
18.00: SRF Info - Start of Grand Prix coverage
18.00: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage
18.00: Brazilian Grand Prix (71 laps)
19.40: ServusTV - Analysis Grand Prix
19.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews
20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference
21.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
21.30: Sky Sport F1 - 4 Minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 Season Finale
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: N. Lauda / Estoril 1984
22.10: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: D. Coulthard / France 2000
22.20: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: G. Berger / Germany 1994
22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repetition
00.00 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12