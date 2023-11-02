Brazil GP on TV: Sky free with Flörsch

For the fourth time in 2023, Sky will show a World Championship race on various platforms for free, on TikTok with Sophia Flörsch: After the races in Spain, Hungary and Qatar, now the traditional GP in Brazil.

Good news for Formula 1 fans: Sky will also be showing the "Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Brazil" on skysport.de, in the Sky Sport app and on its Sky Sport YouTube channel - in addition to the live broadcast and coverage on Sky Sport F1 and WOW.

Sky will also broadcast the race on its TikTok channel @skysportformel1 - in 9:16 format and with its own hosts: Sophia Flörsch and Joé Signon will be commentating together and will be in constant exchange with the TikTok community, which will also benefit from the multi-split screen function (up to four signals in parallel) during the live stream.

After the Spanish, Hungarian and Qatar Grand Prix, Sky is now offering the live race and exclusive Sky coverage from São Paulo free of charge via the aforementioned platforms to give all interested parties the opportunity to experience the fascination of Formula 1 and the high-quality coverage on Sky.

In addition, motorsport fans can follow everything from the first free practice session to the final press conference on the non-stop motorsport channel Sky Sport F1. Sascha Roos will provide live commentary on all the sessions, supported by Sky expert Ralf Schumacher. Also on site will be presenter Peter Hardenacke and reporter Sandra Baumgartner. Leo Lackner will accompany the race as a data expert as usual.



The best way to find out how the action on the race track is developing is with our live ticker; as always, we have summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, SRF and ORF for you.



Brazil GP on TV

Friday, 3 November

06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint USA 2023 replay

07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2022 in Brazil

11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 1986 in Brazil

11.45 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - 1988 Race in Brazil

12.30: Sky Sport F1 - 1989 race in Brazil

13.45: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential

14.15: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up: The Motorsport Special

14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Drivers' Press Conference

14.55: ServusTV - Start of free practice coverage

15.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of free practice coverage

15.30: Free practice

17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals

18.00: Sky Sport F1 - 4 minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 season finale

18.30: ServusTV - Start of coverage GP Qualifying

18.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of GP Qualifying Coverage

19.00: GP Qualifying

20.00: ServusTV - GP Qualifying Analysis

20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference

21.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay

22.30: Sky Sport F1 - 4 Minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 Season Finale

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay



Saturday, 4 November

06.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential

06.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2003 in Brazil

08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Aryton Senna

08.55: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2008 in Brazil

11.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay

12.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023

12.45pm: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Aryton Senna

12.55pm: Sky Sport F1 - Race 1994 in Brazil

14.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage

14.45: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage

14.55: SRF 2 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage

15.00: Sprint Qualifying

15.45: ServusTV - Sprint Qualifying Analysis

16.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Legends of F1 - Ayrton Senna

17.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

18.15: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Coverage

18.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Coverage

19.15: SRF 2 - Start of Sprint Coverage

19.30: Sprint

20.00: ServusTV - Sprint Analysis

20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint press conference

21.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay



Sunday, 5 November

06.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Aryton Senna

06.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2008 in Brazil

09.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2006 in Brazil

11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Free Practice Replay

12.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP qualifying replay

14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

15.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay

16.00: Sky Sport F1 - 4 Minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 Season Finale

16.00: ServusTV - Preliminary reports of the Grand Prix

16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix

17.20: SRF Info - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix

17.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

18.00: SRF Info - Start of Grand Prix coverage

18.00: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage

18.00: Brazilian Grand Prix (71 laps)

19.40: ServusTV - Analysis Grand Prix

19.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews

20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference

21.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

21.30: Sky Sport F1 - 4 Minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 Season Finale

22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: N. Lauda / Estoril 1984

22.10: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: D. Coulthard / France 2000

22.20: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: G. Berger / Germany 1994

22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repetition

00.00 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



