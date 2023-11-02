Daniel Ricciardo: "An exhausting race".
For Daniel Ricciardo, the weekend in Mexico went better than expected, with the Formula 1 returnee starting the GP at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez from fourth on the grid and crossing the finish line in seventh place. He thus scored six important points, which moved his AlphaTauri team up two places in the constructors' standings.
"The weekend in Mexico was just great from start to finish and I was really happy with how it went. We had a good car and I made the most of it. I stayed in Mexico for a few more days before coming to São Paulo," the 34-year-old Australian explains looking back. And he emphasises: "Things went better than expected in Mexico."
The eight-time GP winner is correspondingly confident about the upcoming showdown in São Paulo: "I hope we will have a top 10 car again." At the same time, he warns: "But it's difficult to assess how the track will suit our car. I don't think I've done enough races with this car to know which tracks are the best tracks for us."
Speaking about the Interlagos track, Ricciardo says: "Interlagos is a very short track that doesn't have that many corners, so you have to make sure at the wheel that you get them all right. Because if you make a mistake, it's hard to make up the time you lose."
The AlphaTauri driver knows: "Physically it's a tough race, especially for the neck, because we're going anti-clockwise. You feel like you're always steering to the left. Also, the track has little grip, which makes it even more difficult. It's another track at an unusual altitude, but unlike Mexico, where it was noticeable even when climbing stairs, I never really felt it in Brazil."
And Ricciardo describes, "There are some great corners here, the obvious ones being the Senna S-curves. You can overtake there. You usually plan the manoeuvre beforehand, and you look at what the guy in front did on the previous lap to know if he's going to leave a gap or defend."
The fact that it's another sprint weekend after Austin doesn't bother the current WRC seventeenth-placed driver: "I'm curious to see how it will go, as I now have a lot more confidence and know better how to set up the car. Having now contested two races since my comeback from injury, I'm looking forward to the sprint weekend at Interlagos."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12