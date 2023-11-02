Daniel Ricciardo: "An exhausting race".

Daniel Ricciardo delivered a remarkable performance in Mexico. The Australian from the AlphaTauri team is now looking forward to the weekend in São Paulo, where he starts with question marks, as he emphasises.

For Daniel Ricciardo, the weekend in Mexico went better than expected, with the Formula 1 returnee starting the GP at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez from fourth on the grid and crossing the finish line in seventh place. He thus scored six important points, which moved his AlphaTauri team up two places in the constructors' standings.

"The weekend in Mexico was just great from start to finish and I was really happy with how it went. We had a good car and I made the most of it. I stayed in Mexico for a few more days before coming to São Paulo," the 34-year-old Australian explains looking back. And he emphasises: "Things went better than expected in Mexico."

The eight-time GP winner is correspondingly confident about the upcoming showdown in São Paulo: "I hope we will have a top 10 car again." At the same time, he warns: "But it's difficult to assess how the track will suit our car. I don't think I've done enough races with this car to know which tracks are the best tracks for us."

Speaking about the Interlagos track, Ricciardo says: "Interlagos is a very short track that doesn't have that many corners, so you have to make sure at the wheel that you get them all right. Because if you make a mistake, it's hard to make up the time you lose."

The AlphaTauri driver knows: "Physically it's a tough race, especially for the neck, because we're going anti-clockwise. You feel like you're always steering to the left. Also, the track has little grip, which makes it even more difficult. It's another track at an unusual altitude, but unlike Mexico, where it was noticeable even when climbing stairs, I never really felt it in Brazil."

And Ricciardo describes, "There are some great corners here, the obvious ones being the Senna S-curves. You can overtake there. You usually plan the manoeuvre beforehand, and you look at what the guy in front did on the previous lap to know if he's going to leave a gap or defend."

The fact that it's another sprint weekend after Austin doesn't bother the current WRC seventeenth-placed driver: "I'm curious to see how it will go, as I now have a lot more confidence and know better how to set up the car. Having now contested two races since my comeback from injury, I'm looking forward to the sprint weekend at Interlagos."

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12