Formula 1 in Brazil: Inspiration from Switzerland

So Formula 1 moves on from the US Grand Prix to the World Championship round in Mexico to the traditional Brazilian GP, doesn't it? No, actually not true. Because, ignored by most fans and pundits, the upcoming Grand Prix is the São Paulo Grand Prix.

A good three years ago, on 13 November 2020, a contract extension was confirmed between then Formula One managing director Chase Carey and the organisers of the traditional GP in the Interlagos district. Due to the financial support of the city and the state of São Paulo, it was decided at the time that the Grand Prix would no longer be named after Brazil. The new agreement is valid until 2026 inclusive.

The city's contribution for a new five-year contract was the equivalent of 19 million euros; the state's contribution has never been communicated.

The Brazilian Grand Prix has been held as part of the Formula One World Championship since 1973, the first five World Championship rounds as well as the races of 1979 and 1980 were held at the "Autódromo José Carlos Pace" of Interlagos in São Paulo; in 1978 as well as from 1981 to 1989 the "Autódromo Internacional Nelson Piquet" in Rio de Janeiro was the venue. From 1990 to 2019, the premier class returned to Interlagos. In 2020, the race could not take place due to the Corona pandemic.

Officially, the circuit is called "Autódromo José Carlos Pace", it bears the name of the Brabham driver who crashed by plane in 1977. This makes the Brazilian track one of only two on the 2021 World Cup programme named after racing drivers (the other is the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, after Pedro and Ricardo Rodríguez).



Again and again readers ask: Why is the circuit in Brazil commonly referred to as "Interlagos"?



The answer is perplexing, because its roots go back to Switzerland! In 1926, the Venezuelan-born Briton Louis Romero Sanson, owner of a construction company, wanted to use the area in the sense of an urban expansion. The plan was for "Balneário Satélite da Capital", a satellite town with residential buildings, enormous sports stadiums, the whole thing embedded between two water reservoirs.



Romero Sanson commissioned the French architect Alfred Agache, who had already designed new city districts in Rio de Janeiro. Agache looked at the site and found it reminded him of the region of Interlaken in Switzerland. Interlaken (between the lakes) became Interlagos in Portuguese.



Most of Romero Sanson and Agache's plans were put to an end by the world economic crisis. Today, the racetrack is also no longer located outside the city, but has long since become part of the metropolis of 12.33 million people.



Another peculiarity of Interlagos: the autodrome is one of seven 2023 World Championship circuits that will be run in a counter-clockwise direction (along with Baku, Miami, Austin, Jeddah, Las Vegas and Yas Marina).