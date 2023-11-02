Günther Steiner on the update: "We expected more".

The Haas team put an extensive update on the track in Austin, which has not yet fulfilled the high expectations. Team boss Günther Steiner's interim assessment is accordingly.

For a long time, Haas drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen had referred to the extensive update package that the US racing team had put together for the race in Austin when it came to the performance of their GP cars. Team boss Günther Steiner also made no secret of the high expectations his team had for the innovations.

But the hoped-for progress has not yet materialised, neither at the Circuit of the Americas nor at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez could the German and his Danish team-mate score any championship points. The last points finish of the American team was a while ago: In Singapore, Kevin Magnussen scored a point for the racing team of the American entrepreneur Gene Haas in tenth place.

Steiner then admits with regard to the update: "The main findings on the update are that maybe we expected a bit more, but it's still a bit of an up and down because Austin was a sprint weekend where testing opportunities are limited."

"And Mexico was a special case because of the altitude. We didn't have enough downforce last weekend, so I haven't made a final judgement on the update yet," adds the South Tyrolean. "But the expectations were a bit higher," he underlines again, but also says: "But it gives us the right direction for next year."

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



