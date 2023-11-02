Günther Steiner on the update: "We expected more".
For a long time, Haas drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen had referred to the extensive update package that the US racing team had put together for the race in Austin when it came to the performance of their GP cars. Team boss Günther Steiner also made no secret of the high expectations his team had for the innovations.
But the hoped-for progress has not yet materialised, neither at the Circuit of the Americas nor at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez could the German and his Danish team-mate score any championship points. The last points finish of the American team was a while ago: In Singapore, Kevin Magnussen scored a point for the racing team of the American entrepreneur Gene Haas in tenth place.
Steiner then admits with regard to the update: "The main findings on the update are that maybe we expected a bit more, but it's still a bit of an up and down because Austin was a sprint weekend where testing opportunities are limited."
"And Mexico was a special case because of the altitude. We didn't have enough downforce last weekend, so I haven't made a final judgement on the update yet," adds the South Tyrolean. "But the expectations were a bit higher," he underlines again, but also says: "But it gives us the right direction for next year."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12