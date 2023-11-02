Toto Wolff (Mercedes) on the FIA: It's not right

A lot of work for the race stewards in Mexico: After qualifying for the traditional GP, six drivers had to report. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says: FIA and drivers must sit down at the same table.

Garry Connelly from Australia, Danny Sullivan from the USA, Alfonso Oros Trigueros from Mexico as well as Loic Bacquelaine from Belgium had a long Saturday evening in Mexico: They summoned no less than six Formula 1 drivers to explain themselves for incidents during the final practice.

They were investigating:

George Russell: opponent blocked at the exit of the pit lane.

Max Verstappen: same offence

Fernando Alonso: same offence

Lewis Hamilton: too fast at yellow flag

Logan Sargeant: overtaking under yellow flag

Williams: infringement in the pit lane

Yuki Tsunoda: witnessed the Williams offence

Later Sargeant was penalised (ten places back), Hamilton was not (he could prove he had delayed). Williams was fined for having unauthorised material in the pit lane, which Tsunoda promptly ran over.

But it was the waiting of Russell, Verstappen and Alonso that was most talked about - they took a long time leaving the pit lane to create a gap in front of them. Behind them, the opponents had to wait because overtaking is only allowed at any point if a driver has obvious technical problems.



The race stewards explained: "The behaviour of the drivers is a direct consequence of the rules of the race stewards in terms of keeping a minimum time." (This is about drivers not dawdling during warm-up and run-out laps).



The rule keepers continue: "Nevertheless, non-essential stops at the exit of the pit lane should be avoided. It is clear that a contradiction arises here - the drivers want to build a gap, but in order to do so they do not want to drive too slowly later on the race track. In the end, it is the lesser evil to have a traffic jam in the pit lane than race cars with big speed differences on the track. The drivers acted in good faith."



Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says of the dilemma: "Nobody wants to be hindered, and we don't want to see a traffic jam at the end of the pit lane either. How can we manage that? It's true that it's better to have to wait a few seconds in the pit lane than to be held up on the track, and it doesn't just look clumsy. It's not right because it can lead to a driver not being able to start his fast lap at all."



"I think it's time the FIA representatives sat down with the sporting directors and the drivers and asked themselves the question - what are we actually trying to achieve here?"