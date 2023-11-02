Christian Horner on Lewis Hamilton: "It's touching".

Mexican Sergio Pérez has shown an excellent first part of the season, including his fabulous winning drives in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan. From Miami onwards, he slipped into a slump in form, his performances, especially in qualifying, were sobering time and again, and this compromised his performances in the races.

Clearly, there was criticism at Red Bull Racing. After all, the second driver alongside Max Verstappen is supposed to drive close to the Dutchman, ideally securing a one-two or pulling the coals out of the fire if Verstappen has a problem. That has happened too rarely with Pérez this year.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner and Red Bull motorsport adviser Dr Helmut Marko are not known for wrapping their drivers in cotton wool: problems are addressed straightforwardly. They made it clear to Pérez - we expect more from you.

The rumour that Pérez would have to fear for his cockpit despite a contract for 2024 generated criticism from Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time Formula One champion said: "I don't think Sergio Pérez gets excessive support from the team. And there is one person who is not much help from a psychological point of view."



Christian Horner can only laugh at this statement: "It's touching how Hamilton is looking after us, when just a few weeks ago he was questioning the validity of Max's stablemate. But what the hell - rumours always circulate, especially when there's not that much to write about at the moment."



"The fact is that Checo has a strong relationship with the team and likewise with his stablemate. We want to help him reach WRC rank 2. And we also have to disappoint the people who are blathering about an alleged intense rivalry between our riders. In fact, they get along fine. I'm sure some media people would love it if the two of them were at each other's throats all the time, but that's just not the case."