Lando Norris: "Know what we can achieve".
The Mexico GP went well for Lando Norris, the Briton from the McLaren team made it from 17th on the grid to fifth place and thus made amends after a botched qualifying. He had finished the final practice in 19th place, but the penalties for Logan Sargeant and Yuki Tsunoda moved him up two positions.
For the fast Briton, this was only little consolation, he explained after Saturday's time hunt in his usual self-critical manner: "In the end, I only had one chance for a fast lap, and I blew it. What really annoys me is that I know we have good speed. I know that with a good lap I could have finished in first place."
And he couldn't really be happy about his catch-up in the race either, because he knew: with a better starting position, a podium finish would have been possible. At least the good performance in Mexico lets him look forward with confidence to the last sprint weekend of the year in Brazil. "The car was really quick in Mexico, I was able to move up twelve positions with it, and I'm pretty happy with that," he summed up.
And Norris stressed, "We know what we can achieve, we just need to go out there and perform." He is looking forward to the race in São Paulo: "This will be the last sprint weekend of the year and this race has so much history and tradition. I always enjoy coming here and I hope we can get some good points again this time."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12