Lando Norris: "Know what we can achieve".

In Mexico, Lando Norris showed a strong recovery from 17th on the grid to 5th position, and the McLaren star is confident that he can shine again at the final sprint weekend of the year.

The Mexico GP went well for Lando Norris, the Briton from the McLaren team made it from 17th on the grid to fifth place and thus made amends after a botched qualifying. He had finished the final practice in 19th place, but the penalties for Logan Sargeant and Yuki Tsunoda moved him up two positions.

For the fast Briton, this was only little consolation, he explained after Saturday's time hunt in his usual self-critical manner: "In the end, I only had one chance for a fast lap, and I blew it. What really annoys me is that I know we have good speed. I know that with a good lap I could have finished in first place."

And he couldn't really be happy about his catch-up in the race either, because he knew: with a better starting position, a podium finish would have been possible. At least the good performance in Mexico lets him look forward with confidence to the last sprint weekend of the year in Brazil. "The car was really quick in Mexico, I was able to move up twelve positions with it, and I'm pretty happy with that," he summed up.

And Norris stressed, "We know what we can achieve, we just need to go out there and perform." He is looking forward to the race in São Paulo: "This will be the last sprint weekend of the year and this race has so much history and tradition. I always enjoy coming here and I hope we can get some good points again this time."

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



