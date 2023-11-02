Sergio Pérez: Mexico low blow ticked off

Sergio Pérez was determined to take victory at his home race in Mexico, but the Red Bull Racing driver did not get far. The bitter pill has been digested in the meantime, however, as the current world championship runner-up makes clear.

Sergio Pérez's home race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez could hardly have been shorter: There was a crash as early as the first lap when the local hero tried to pass Charles Leclerc on the outside of the first corner. But because Max Verstappen was also next to the Monegasque and Pérez turned in early, there was an unpleasant contact.

Looking back, the Red Bull Racing driver says of the crash on the first lap: "Mexico was a low blow for me." In the same breath, however, he emphasises: "In this sport, things like that happen, and you can't afford to keep thinking about what could have been. I really wanted to win my home race, but I've put that behind me now and now I'm fully focused on staying second in the World Championship."

"We need a great weekend in Brazil," Pérez urges, adding combatively, "I'm confident that we are capable of getting a good result. I feel more comfortable in the car now. It means that the work the team and I have done together in terms of set-up and performance is paying off."

"Brazil is a very different challenge to Mexico, but it's always a great track and we have two chances to finish in the points this weekend because of the sprint format," the 33-year-old encourages himself. He adds, "Although sprint weekends are challenging in terms of car set-up, we want to make the most of these opportunities."

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12