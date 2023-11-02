Sergio Pérez: Mexico low blow ticked off
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Sergio Pérez's home race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez could hardly have been shorter: There was a crash as early as the first lap when the local hero tried to pass Charles Leclerc on the outside of the first corner. But because Max Verstappen was also next to the Monegasque and Pérez turned in early, there was an unpleasant contact.
Looking back, the Red Bull Racing driver says of the crash on the first lap: "Mexico was a low blow for me." In the same breath, however, he emphasises: "In this sport, things like that happen, and you can't afford to keep thinking about what could have been. I really wanted to win my home race, but I've put that behind me now and now I'm fully focused on staying second in the World Championship."
"We need a great weekend in Brazil," Pérez urges, adding combatively, "I'm confident that we are capable of getting a good result. I feel more comfortable in the car now. It means that the work the team and I have done together in terms of set-up and performance is paying off."
"Brazil is a very different challenge to Mexico, but it's always a great track and we have two chances to finish in the points this weekend because of the sprint format," the 33-year-old encourages himself. He adds, "Although sprint weekends are challenging in terms of car set-up, we want to make the most of these opportunities."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12