Yuki Tsunoda: Serious accusations against race stewards

Japanese AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda is known for his fiery temper. In Mexico, he got into McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's face twice and scolded him like a mule afterwards.

Yuki Tsunoda was on his way to a top ten finish at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, just like in Austin/Texas. But then there were two collisions in the duel with the Australian Oscar Piastri in the McLaren. Tsunoda exploded on the radio, most of his remarks had to be censored.

While Piastri drove to 8th place, Tsunoda only finished 12th. At the finish, the 23-year-old AlphaTauri driver showed little understanding for the race stewards' assessment. Yuki thinks Oscar should have received a penalty.

Tsunoda scoffs: "But we know that the race stewards love the top teams, so that's it. It's a shame how the race ended for me."

Piastri is not aware of any blame: "We both braked late, our cars touched. There is nothing more to say about it. That's just what happens when you drive hard."





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident



World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12