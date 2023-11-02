Yuki Tsunoda: Serious accusations against race stewards
Yuki Tsunoda was on his way to a top ten finish at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, just like in Austin/Texas. But then there were two collisions in the duel with the Australian Oscar Piastri in the McLaren. Tsunoda exploded on the radio, most of his remarks had to be censored.
While Piastri drove to 8th place, Tsunoda only finished 12th. At the finish, the 23-year-old AlphaTauri driver showed little understanding for the race stewards' assessment. Yuki thinks Oscar should have received a penalty.
Tsunoda scoffs: "But we know that the race stewards love the top teams, so that's it. It's a shame how the race ended for me."
Piastri is not aware of any blame: "We both braked late, our cars touched. There is nothing more to say about it. That's just what happens when you drive hard."
