Max Verstappen: "That would be better for everyone".
Starting from third on the grid, Max Verstappen took victory in Mexico. He secured the leading position as early as the first corner. The Red Bull Racing star repeated against the Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz what he had already achieved in 2021 with the then Mercedes team of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.
Verstappen has also already triumphed in Brazil. In 2019, he won from pole. Last year, however, the race on the Interlagos circuit did not go to plan. In qualifying, he had to settle for second place behind surprise pole-setter Kevin Magnussen. He finished the sprint in fourth place and, according to the regulations at the time, also started the GP from 4th place on the grid. After 71 laps he finished sixth.
That's why he's staying in Brazil with an eye on the 20th race weekend. "Last year we didn't have a great weekend here and because of the sprint format it won't be easy to prepare for the race here. We had some ideas last season as to why things didn't go our way. But there is not much time to try out these ideas," says the three-time champion.
Last year, Verstappen also caused controversy because he did not help his team-mate Sergio "Checo" Pérez in the fight for second place by not letting the Mexican behind him pass. The question of whether he would move aside in a similar situation this year is an obvious one.
"That's a good question," Verstappen says. "Ultimately, after all, it shouldn't always be up to me to get the points I need. I'm also confident that Checo can do it alone, because on average we have the better car than the competition. Last year, we didn't really talk about it before the race. But I hope we won't be in this situation again, that would be better for everyone."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12