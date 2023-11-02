Max Verstappen: "That would be better for everyone".

With 1st place in Mexico, Max Verstappen has raised the record for the most GP wins in a season to 16. Nevertheless, the Red Bull Racing star is not too optimistic about the race weekend in São Paulo.

Starting from third on the grid, Max Verstappen took victory in Mexico. He secured the leading position as early as the first corner. The Red Bull Racing star repeated against the Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz what he had already achieved in 2021 with the then Mercedes team of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen has also already triumphed in Brazil. In 2019, he won from pole. Last year, however, the race on the Interlagos circuit did not go to plan. In qualifying, he had to settle for second place behind surprise pole-setter Kevin Magnussen. He finished the sprint in fourth place and, according to the regulations at the time, also started the GP from 4th place on the grid. After 71 laps he finished sixth.

That's why he's staying in Brazil with an eye on the 20th race weekend. "Last year we didn't have a great weekend here and because of the sprint format it won't be easy to prepare for the race here. We had some ideas last season as to why things didn't go our way. But there is not much time to try out these ideas," says the three-time champion.

Last year, Verstappen also caused controversy because he did not help his team-mate Sergio "Checo" Pérez in the fight for second place by not letting the Mexican behind him pass. The question of whether he would move aside in a similar situation this year is an obvious one.

"That's a good question," Verstappen says. "Ultimately, after all, it shouldn't always be up to me to get the points I need. I'm also confident that Checo can do it alone, because on average we have the better car than the competition. Last year, we didn't really talk about it before the race. But I hope we won't be in this situation again, that would be better for everyone."

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



