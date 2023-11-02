Kevin Magnussen: Delayed in Brazil after crash
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Formula 1 lurches on at breathtaking speed: from Austin (Texas) to Mexico to Brazil, three GP weekends within three weeks.
Haas driver Kevin Magnussen is lucky to have survived a bad accident at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez unscathed (broken suspension). Now he returns to Interlagos, where he put in a sensational performance just under a year ago - first pole position for the Dane, first pole position for the Haas racing team.
"Even after an unexpectedly good performance like the pole position back then, you go back to business as usual very quickly. But in general I like to race at Interlagos, and when you have memories like that, it's a nice feeling."
On the nasty Mexico accident, Kevin said while still in Mexico City, "Even before the accident, the car felt strange at the left rear, but I couldn't figure out what was going on. Then the suspension broke."
Shortly after the accident, he sent a message to his fans: "Left rear suspension break and off into the track boundary. My hands took a knock but I'm fine. Thanks for all the messages and encouragement. I'm going to recover for a few days and then off to Brazil."
But the off to Brazil didn't work out so well: Kevin Magnussen was absent from the paddock at the Interlagos circuit on Thursday morning, and he didn't attend the FIA's traditional press conference either. The absence has nothing to do with the accident - his flight to São Paulo was reportedly cancelled. He is now said to be on his way to the megacity.
For the third time in Interlagos after 2021 and 2022, the race will be run according to the sprint format. Kevin says: "Four out of five races are about something, I like that."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12