Kevin Magnussen: Delayed in Brazil after crash

The Dane Kevin Magnussen in a rollercoaster of emotions: from the nasty crash in Mexico to the place where he achieved a coup in 2022 - pole position in Brazil. The Haas driver missed the FIA press conference.

Formula 1 lurches on at breathtaking speed: from Austin (Texas) to Mexico to Brazil, three GP weekends within three weeks.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen is lucky to have survived a bad accident at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez unscathed (broken suspension). Now he returns to Interlagos, where he put in a sensational performance just under a year ago - first pole position for the Dane, first pole position for the Haas racing team.

"Even after an unexpectedly good performance like the pole position back then, you go back to business as usual very quickly. But in general I like to race at Interlagos, and when you have memories like that, it's a nice feeling."

On the nasty Mexico accident, Kevin said while still in Mexico City, "Even before the accident, the car felt strange at the left rear, but I couldn't figure out what was going on. Then the suspension broke."

Shortly after the accident, he sent a message to his fans: "Left rear suspension break and off into the track boundary. My hands took a knock but I'm fine. Thanks for all the messages and encouragement. I'm going to recover for a few days and then off to Brazil."



But the off to Brazil didn't work out so well: Kevin Magnussen was absent from the paddock at the Interlagos circuit on Thursday morning, and he didn't attend the FIA's traditional press conference either. The absence has nothing to do with the accident - his flight to São Paulo was reportedly cancelled. He is now said to be on his way to the megacity.



For the third time in Interlagos after 2021 and 2022, the race will be run according to the sprint format. Kevin says: "Four out of five races are about something, I like that."





