Charles Leclerc: "Would rather have the win than the pole".

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc can claim his third Formula 1 pole in a row in Brazil. The Monegasque doesn't care much about the hat-trick. He knows that the points will only be distributed in the race.

The qualifying sessions for the Grands Prix in Austin and Mexico went according to plan for Charles Leclerc, with the Ferrari driver securing the best grid position for Sunday's race at both the Circuit of the Americas and the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. But the GP itself did not go according to plan.

In Texas, he finished sixth before being disqualified because the floor plate on his car did not comply with the rules. In Mexico, he finished third behind winner Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. That's why his excitement about the possibility of a third pole in a row in Brazil is contained.

"Of course it's nice to achieve the pole hat-trick, but for me the race on Sunday is obviously the most important thing. At the moment, unfortunately, we don't really have the car to convert poles into wins. We are working hard to change that. But yes, I would rather take the win than the pole this time," the 26-year-old emphasises.

He is not particularly confident about the fact that the harder tyres will be used in Brazil. "I don't know if that will play into our hands, I don't think it will have a big impact on our performance. I think it's more the track characteristics that play a crucial role," said the current WRC seventh-placed driver.

"But we are running a sprint weekend here and with this format you never know if you will manage to get it right in the first practice. You can go in the wrong direction with the set-up and then be wrong for the rest of the weekend. That's why it's important to have a good first practice", Leclerc clarifies.

And Leclerc asserts: "We are working hard to get back to the form we had at the beginning of the 2022 season. Back then, we were able to fight for victories and the World Championship. We lack race pace above all, but since Zandvoort we have made good progress in this respect. I am confident that we can close the gap to the top."

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



