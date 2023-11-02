Charles Leclerc: "Would rather have the win than the pole".
The qualifying sessions for the Grands Prix in Austin and Mexico went according to plan for Charles Leclerc, with the Ferrari driver securing the best grid position for Sunday's race at both the Circuit of the Americas and the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. But the GP itself did not go according to plan.
In Texas, he finished sixth before being disqualified because the floor plate on his car did not comply with the rules. In Mexico, he finished third behind winner Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. That's why his excitement about the possibility of a third pole in a row in Brazil is contained.
"Of course it's nice to achieve the pole hat-trick, but for me the race on Sunday is obviously the most important thing. At the moment, unfortunately, we don't really have the car to convert poles into wins. We are working hard to change that. But yes, I would rather take the win than the pole this time," the 26-year-old emphasises.
He is not particularly confident about the fact that the harder tyres will be used in Brazil. "I don't know if that will play into our hands, I don't think it will have a big impact on our performance. I think it's more the track characteristics that play a crucial role," said the current WRC seventh-placed driver.
"But we are running a sprint weekend here and with this format you never know if you will manage to get it right in the first practice. You can go in the wrong direction with the set-up and then be wrong for the rest of the weekend. That's why it's important to have a good first practice", Leclerc clarifies.
And Leclerc asserts: "We are working hard to get back to the form we had at the beginning of the 2022 season. Back then, we were able to fight for victories and the World Championship. We lack race pace above all, but since Zandvoort we have made good progress in this respect. I am confident that we can close the gap to the top."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12