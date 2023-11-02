Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): Brazil is unique
Everything went right for Lewis Hamilton in Mexico: In one fell swoop, the Englishman made up 19 points on his opponent in the fight for second place in the World Championship, Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez.
"Checo" Pérez tangled with Charles Leclerc in the first corner, contact between the Ferrari and the RBR racer, Pérez had to retire with a damaged car. Leclerc finished third and was booed by the Mexican fans. Lewis Hamilton drove to a strong second place behind Max Verstappen and scored an extra point for the best race lap.
The starting position in Brazil is therefore: Pérez in second place, with 240 points, Hamilton third with 220. With four races to go (three Grands Prix, plus the sprint in Brazil), this is catchable.
Lewis stays on the carpet: "How it ends between us depends primarily on Checo's races. They have the best car, but some times Pérez just hasn't been lucky. Luck and bad luck always balance each other out, we see that with him and me. I lost second place in Texas (Hamilton's car was taken out of the classification because of too much ground off the floor, M.B.), he lost the chance to score a lot of points in Mexico."
"Sure I'd like to get WRC rank 2, but the bottom line is I'd rather Mercedes hold second place in the Constructors' Cup against Ferrari. If I finished WRC runner-up then that would be a nice bonus, but it wouldn't change my life."
"A year ago we looked very good here at Interlagos and we have made nice progress over the course of this season. Clearly that gives us a lot of confidence for the weekend ahead."
Lewis Hamilton continued, "Brazil is unique. I'm an honorary citizen of the country, so it's always special to come back here anyway. I also won my first World Championship title here, in 2008 against Felipe Massa, and I always thought I would be the big bogeyman from then on. But quite the opposite, I've always had a very warm welcome."
"And then there's my idol Ayrton Senna, whose presence is still felt today. Plus there's this fabulous circuit that allows overtaking and is just awesome."
"Our car should be good here, but often it is very difficult to assess. Red Bull Racing should also be superior here and I expect a strong Ferrari. We've been on par in the last few races, so we'll have to be at our best to stay ahead."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12