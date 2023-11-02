Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): Brazil is unique

Everything went right for Lewis Hamilton in Mexico: In one fell swoop, the Englishman made up 19 points on his opponent in the fight for second place in the World Championship, Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez.

"Checo" Pérez tangled with Charles Leclerc in the first corner, contact between the Ferrari and the RBR racer, Pérez had to retire with a damaged car. Leclerc finished third and was booed by the Mexican fans. Lewis Hamilton drove to a strong second place behind Max Verstappen and scored an extra point for the best race lap.

The starting position in Brazil is therefore: Pérez in second place, with 240 points, Hamilton third with 220. With four races to go (three Grands Prix, plus the sprint in Brazil), this is catchable.

Lewis stays on the carpet: "How it ends between us depends primarily on Checo's races. They have the best car, but some times Pérez just hasn't been lucky. Luck and bad luck always balance each other out, we see that with him and me. I lost second place in Texas (Hamilton's car was taken out of the classification because of too much ground off the floor, M.B.), he lost the chance to score a lot of points in Mexico."



"Sure I'd like to get WRC rank 2, but the bottom line is I'd rather Mercedes hold second place in the Constructors' Cup against Ferrari. If I finished WRC runner-up then that would be a nice bonus, but it wouldn't change my life."



"A year ago we looked very good here at Interlagos and we have made nice progress over the course of this season. Clearly that gives us a lot of confidence for the weekend ahead."

Lewis Hamilton continued, "Brazil is unique. I'm an honorary citizen of the country, so it's always special to come back here anyway. I also won my first World Championship title here, in 2008 against Felipe Massa, and I always thought I would be the big bogeyman from then on. But quite the opposite, I've always had a very warm welcome."



"And then there's my idol Ayrton Senna, whose presence is still felt today. Plus there's this fabulous circuit that allows overtaking and is just awesome."



"Our car should be good here, but often it is very difficult to assess. Red Bull Racing should also be superior here and I expect a strong Ferrari. We've been on par in the last few races, so we'll have to be at our best to stay ahead."





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident



World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



