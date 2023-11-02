Max Verstappen: "That wouldn't be fair".
The fact that Sergio "Checo" Pérez was unable to achieve a good result at his home race in Mexico City has rekindled the rumours about his Red Bull Racing departure. Daniel Ricciardo has recommended himself as a possible successor with a strong performance. The Australian has made no secret of his desire to be back in the points hunt for the Milton Keynes-based racing team.
Pérez says to the speculation about his remaining in the world champion team that he has a contract until the end of 2024. And his team-mate Max Verstappen does not want to be involved in the rumours, as he stressed in the paddock at Interlagos. Asked if he would rather have Pérez or Ricciardo as a teammate, he was evasive.
"I always got on very well with Daniel when we were teammates. But the same goes for Checo, we have a good relationship," the three-time champion stressed. "If I sit here now and say who I would prefer, that wouldn't be fair. They are both great teammates and it's not up to me to decide on those questions because I'm totally focused on my own performance."
"If Checo is my stablemate next year then that's great, we have a good working relationship and I think he's a good guy personally as well. If it becomes Daniel, then we will also get along very well and have a good time," added the 51-time GP winner.
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12