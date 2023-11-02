Max Verstappen: "That wouldn't be fair".

After Sergio Pérez failed to score any points in Mexico, there is again speculation about the veteran's possible departure from the Red Bull Racing Team. Daniel Ricciardo is being considered as a possible successor.

The fact that Sergio "Checo" Pérez was unable to achieve a good result at his home race in Mexico City has rekindled the rumours about his Red Bull Racing departure. Daniel Ricciardo has recommended himself as a possible successor with a strong performance. The Australian has made no secret of his desire to be back in the points hunt for the Milton Keynes-based racing team.

Pérez says to the speculation about his remaining in the world champion team that he has a contract until the end of 2024. And his team-mate Max Verstappen does not want to be involved in the rumours, as he stressed in the paddock at Interlagos. Asked if he would rather have Pérez or Ricciardo as a teammate, he was evasive.

"I always got on very well with Daniel when we were teammates. But the same goes for Checo, we have a good relationship," the three-time champion stressed. "If I sit here now and say who I would prefer, that wouldn't be fair. They are both great teammates and it's not up to me to decide on those questions because I'm totally focused on my own performance."

"If Checo is my stablemate next year then that's great, we have a good working relationship and I think he's a good guy personally as well. If it becomes Daniel, then we will also get along very well and have a good time," added the 51-time GP winner.

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



