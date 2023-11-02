Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): Three podiums given away
What do Interlagos 2019, Hungary 2021 and Texas 2023 have in common? Exactly - every two years Carlos Sainz receives a trophy for finishing in the top three without having been on the podium before!
Interlagos 2019: Five-second penalty for Lewis Hamilton after the race for a collision with Alex Albon, therefore dropping to fourth, giving then McLaren driver Carlos Sainz his first top-three finish in the premier class without having taken part in the victory ceremony. McLaren later boarded the podium (actually not allowed, but the FIA showed common sense) and made up for the champagne shower for third place in a small celebration.
Hungary 2021: After the Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel is taken out of the classification because no fuel sample can be taken from the tank of his Aston Martin. Vettel loses 2nd place, Hamilton and Sainz move up to 2nd and 3rd.
Austin 2023: This time Lewis Hamilton is hit - 2nd place is lost due to a ground plate on the Mercedes, now Norris and Sainz move up to 2nd and 3rd.
Sainz was also third on the podium in Brazil in 2022, now with Ferrari. Ahead of the upcoming GP weekend, the current WRC fourth-placed driver says: "In terms of the balance of power, my impression is that Mercedes have the upper hand."
"It's been the case throughout most of the season that we are sometimes very strong in qualifying, but they are faster in the race. This usually has something to do with the tyres - we are not consistent enough in the Grands Prix. In the delicate interplay between track conditions and temperature and the particular tyre compound and also the way Charles and I use the rollers, the race parts can be very different. We have to work on that."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12