Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): Three podiums given away

A bizarre interim result for Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): In three of his 18 Formula 1 top-three finishes, the 29-year-old from Madrid has not been on the podium at all.

What do Interlagos 2019, Hungary 2021 and Texas 2023 have in common? Exactly - every two years Carlos Sainz receives a trophy for finishing in the top three without having been on the podium before!

Interlagos 2019: Five-second penalty for Lewis Hamilton after the race for a collision with Alex Albon, therefore dropping to fourth, giving then McLaren driver Carlos Sainz his first top-three finish in the premier class without having taken part in the victory ceremony. McLaren later boarded the podium (actually not allowed, but the FIA showed common sense) and made up for the champagne shower for third place in a small celebration.

Hungary 2021: After the Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel is taken out of the classification because no fuel sample can be taken from the tank of his Aston Martin. Vettel loses 2nd place, Hamilton and Sainz move up to 2nd and 3rd.

Austin 2023: This time Lewis Hamilton is hit - 2nd place is lost due to a ground plate on the Mercedes, now Norris and Sainz move up to 2nd and 3rd.



Sainz was also third on the podium in Brazil in 2022, now with Ferrari. Ahead of the upcoming GP weekend, the current WRC fourth-placed driver says: "In terms of the balance of power, my impression is that Mercedes have the upper hand."



"It's been the case throughout most of the season that we are sometimes very strong in qualifying, but they are faster in the race. This usually has something to do with the tyres - we are not consistent enough in the Grands Prix. In the delicate interplay between track conditions and temperature and the particular tyre compound and also the way Charles and I use the rollers, the race parts can be very different. We have to work on that."





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident

World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12