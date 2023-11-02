Nico Hülkenberg: "It will be difficult here as well".
For Nico Hülkenberg, the race in Mexico ended in disappointment. The Haas driver was on course for points for a long time in tenth place, but towards the end of the race he was pushed down to 13th position because his tyres broke down. "37 laps on the medium compound were simply not possible for us," he stated soberly afterwards.
The German is not expecting too much from the weekend in Interlagos: "I think it will be difficult here as well. Mexico was a pity, the tyres broke down, that's why I couldn't hold on to tenth position at the end. Here we can expect another sprint weekend, which could open up some chances."
"However, it could also be quite tricky depending on how the performance of our car compares to our opponents. We'll see where we stand in the first practice session," added the 36-year-old, who currently sits 15th in the championship standings.
However, the modest prospects of success do not dampen the anticipation for the showdown in Brazil. Hülkenberg enthuses: "It's always nice to come to Interlagos. I love this track, the place, the culture and the people here. And I've always done well here, too."
"Sure, I haven't been on this track for a few years now, but not much has changed. There was a new surface here and there, but probably that doesn't make a big difference. I'm definitely looking forward to a great weekend," added the 2015 Le Mans winner.
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12