Nico Hülkenberg: "It will be difficult here as well".

In Mexico, Nico Hülkenberg fought with blunt weapons towards the end of the race and accordingly fell far behind. The German therefore does not start the Brazil weekend with high expectations.

For Nico Hülkenberg, the race in Mexico ended in disappointment. The Haas driver was on course for points for a long time in tenth place, but towards the end of the race he was pushed down to 13th position because his tyres broke down. "37 laps on the medium compound were simply not possible for us," he stated soberly afterwards.

The German is not expecting too much from the weekend in Interlagos: "I think it will be difficult here as well. Mexico was a pity, the tyres broke down, that's why I couldn't hold on to tenth position at the end. Here we can expect another sprint weekend, which could open up some chances."

"However, it could also be quite tricky depending on how the performance of our car compares to our opponents. We'll see where we stand in the first practice session," added the 36-year-old, who currently sits 15th in the championship standings.

However, the modest prospects of success do not dampen the anticipation for the showdown in Brazil. Hülkenberg enthuses: "It's always nice to come to Interlagos. I love this track, the place, the culture and the people here. And I've always done well here, too."

"Sure, I haven't been on this track for a few years now, but not much has changed. There was a new surface here and there, but probably that doesn't make a big difference. I'm definitely looking forward to a great weekend," added the 2015 Le Mans winner.

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



