Fernando Alonso: "Will have a good weekend".

Fernando Alonso was unable to score points in Austin or the following race in Mexico. The two-time world champion nevertheless believes that a return to the top 10 is possible in Brazil.

Fernando Alonso has made a strong start to his new career with the Aston Martin team this year. The Spaniard made the podium in six of the first eight races, but since then he has only been on the podium once, at Zandvoort, where he finished second and set the fastest race lap.

Most recently, the proud Asturian came away empty-handed: In Austin, after a difficult qualifying and a start from the pit lane, he had to show a catch-up chase that was promising until his service car let him down. In Mexico, he started from 13th on the grid, but again failed to finish because he damaged his car while driving over debris.

Nevertheless, the two-time champion still believes he can achieve a good result in Brazil. "I think we will have a good weekend here, hopefully with less experimentation than last time," he explained in the Interlagos paddock. "The sprint format obviously doesn't allow for experimentation because we only have one free practice session," he pointed out in response.

"But we have gathered a lot of data and information over the past two races, which we will use to ensure we start the weekend with the best possible package for this type of track. I am confident, although of course it is disappointing how the last two races have gone. But before that, I finished sixth in Qatar from fourth on the grid. So I tend to look at the two most recent races as not normal and I think we will be able to show a top-10 performance here again," Alonso said confidently.

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



