Fernando Alonso: "Will have a good weekend".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Fernando Alonso has made a strong start to his new career with the Aston Martin team this year. The Spaniard made the podium in six of the first eight races, but since then he has only been on the podium once, at Zandvoort, where he finished second and set the fastest race lap.
Most recently, the proud Asturian came away empty-handed: In Austin, after a difficult qualifying and a start from the pit lane, he had to show a catch-up chase that was promising until his service car let him down. In Mexico, he started from 13th on the grid, but again failed to finish because he damaged his car while driving over debris.
Nevertheless, the two-time champion still believes he can achieve a good result in Brazil. "I think we will have a good weekend here, hopefully with less experimentation than last time," he explained in the Interlagos paddock. "The sprint format obviously doesn't allow for experimentation because we only have one free practice session," he pointed out in response.
"But we have gathered a lot of data and information over the past two races, which we will use to ensure we start the weekend with the best possible package for this type of track. I am confident, although of course it is disappointing how the last two races have gone. But before that, I finished sixth in Qatar from fourth on the grid. So I tend to look at the two most recent races as not normal and I think we will be able to show a top-10 performance here again," Alonso said confidently.
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12