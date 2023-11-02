Brazil GP without Felipe Massa: legal dispute with FIA

Long-time GP driver Felipe Massa is taking legal action against the FIA, the world governing body for motor sport, and Formula One, and for this reason he looks set to miss the home Grand Prix at Interlagos.

A year ago, 269-time GP competitor Felipe Massa was omnipresent at the Interlagos circuit in his hometown of São Paulo: he cuddled his opponent in the dramatic 2008 World Championship decision, Lewis Hamilton, he honoured Kevin Magnussen after his sensational pole position with Haas, he congratulated George Russell on the Englishman's first GP victory.

In 2023, everything is completely different. The eleven-time GP winner Massa wants to sue the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM) and for this reason will probably be absent at Interlagos next weekend.

The background: Nelson Piquet Jr. had deliberately caused an accident at the 2008 Singapore race to help his Renault team-mate Fernando Alonso to victory.

Massa's legal representatives argue that the FIA and Formula One knew about this conspiracy even during the current season, but did nothing about it. However, if the result of the Singapore GP had been annulled, this would have made Massa the world champion in the end.

Massa's lawyers have asked the FIA and Formula One for a statement and are still waiting for a response.



As long as this clarification is not forthcoming, Massa, now 42, will remain away from the paddock. Actually, appearances in Monza and Suzuka were planned. And, of course, in his home town of São Paulo.



In himself, Felipe Massa is an ambassador for Formula 1, and it was in this capacity that he attended the race weekend a year ago.



It has never before been possible to overturn a Formula 1 World Championship result by legal means. The FIA's rule is that once the FIA winners' gala has been held (usually within two weeks of the Formula One final), the World Championship result is considered to be cemented.



Speaking to Reuters news agency, FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "I said to Felipe Massa - you can do whatever you think is right. But the FIA will protect itself. We have statutes, we have rules, and after a certain time nothing can be done against a result. But of course it can be legally challenged."



Felipe Massa has stated that there was no such conversation with the FIA chief.