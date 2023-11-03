Brazil GP on TV: The weather goes crazy
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Weather has always played a big part in the Brazilian Grand Prix, whether because of heat or wet, and the 2023 Formula One weekend will be no exception: Meteorologists are warning - showers and thunderstorms again and again on Friday and Saturday.
For the first practice session in Brazil (3 November, 3.30 p.m. in Europe, 11.30 a.m. in São Paulo) there is a 40 per cent chance of rain, for the GP qualifying (from 7 p.m. in Europe) even 60 per cent.
Rain is also possible in the sprint qualifying on Saturday (4 November, from 15.00 hrs European time), but then it will clear up: The sprint (start at 19.30 European time) and the Grand Prix (Sunday 5 November, start 18.00 European time) will most likely take place on a dry track.
Time and again in Brazil we have seen how unpredictable the weather can be. In 2016, after nightfall from Friday to Saturday, such a severe thunderstorm hit that several roofs of the Interlagos circuit were damaged. The roofs had to be hastily repaired and constant power cuts hampered the work.
We witnessed such heavy rain falling over the track that we had a water intrusion in the media room. When we realised at our feet how the channels of the power cables were slowly filling with water, we briskly disconnected our laptop from the power.
In 2022, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen seized the moment and sensationally took his first pole position in Formula 1 in mixed conditions.
The best way to find out how the action on the race track is developing is with our live ticker; as always, we have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, SRF and ORF for you.
Brazil GP on TV
Friday, 3 November
07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2022 in Brazil
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 1986 in Brazil
11.45: Sky Sport F1 - 1988 race in Brazil
12.30: Sky Sport F1 - 1989 race in Brazil
13.45: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential
14.15: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up: The Motorsport Special
14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Drivers' Press Conference
14.55: ServusTV - Start of free practice coverage
15.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of free practice coverage
15.30: Free practice
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals
18.00: Sky Sport F1 - 4 minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 season finale
18.30: ServusTV - Start of coverage GP Qualifying
18.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of GP Qualifying Coverage
19.00: GP Qualifying
20.00: ServusTV - GP Qualifying Analysis
20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference
21.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay
22.30: Sky Sport F1 - 4 Minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 Season Finale
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay
Saturday, 4 November
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential
06.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2003 in Brazil
08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Aryton Senna
08.55: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2008 in Brazil
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay
12.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023
12.45pm: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Aryton Senna
12.55pm: Sky Sport F1 - Race 1994 in Brazil
14.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage
14.45: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage
14.55: SRF 2 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage
15.00: Sprint Qualifying
15.45: ServusTV - Sprint Qualifying Analysis
16.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Legends of F1 - Ayrton Senna
17.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
18.15: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Coverage
18.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Coverage
19.15: SRF 2 - Start of Sprint Coverage
19.30: Sprint
20.00: ServusTV - Sprint Analysis
20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint press conference
21.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
Sunday, 5 November
06.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Aryton Senna
06.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2008 in Brazil
09.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2006 in Brazil
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Free Practice Replay
12.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP qualifying replay
14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
15.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay
16.00: Sky Sport F1 - 4 Minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 Season Finale
16.00: ServusTV - Preliminary reports of the Grand Prix
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
17.20: SRF Info - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
17.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
18.00: SRF Info - Start of Grand Prix coverage
18.00: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage
18.00: Brazilian Grand Prix (71 laps)
19.40: ServusTV - Analysis Grand Prix
19.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews
20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference
21.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
21.30: Sky Sport F1 - 4 Minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 Season Finale
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: N. Lauda / Estoril 1984
22.10: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: D. Coulthard / France 2000
22.20: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: G. Berger / Germany 1994
22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repetition
00.00 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome