Brazil GP on TV: The weather goes crazy

Formula One fans can rejoice: Brazilian meteorologists predict that once again some of the action at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace at Interlagos will take place on a wet track.

Weather has always played a big part in the Brazilian Grand Prix, whether because of heat or wet, and the 2023 Formula One weekend will be no exception: Meteorologists are warning - showers and thunderstorms again and again on Friday and Saturday.

For the first practice session in Brazil (3 November, 3.30 p.m. in Europe, 11.30 a.m. in São Paulo) there is a 40 per cent chance of rain, for the GP qualifying (from 7 p.m. in Europe) even 60 per cent.

Rain is also possible in the sprint qualifying on Saturday (4 November, from 15.00 hrs European time), but then it will clear up: The sprint (start at 19.30 European time) and the Grand Prix (Sunday 5 November, start 18.00 European time) will most likely take place on a dry track.

Time and again in Brazil we have seen how unpredictable the weather can be. In 2016, after nightfall from Friday to Saturday, such a severe thunderstorm hit that several roofs of the Interlagos circuit were damaged. The roofs had to be hastily repaired and constant power cuts hampered the work.



We witnessed such heavy rain falling over the track that we had a water intrusion in the media room. When we realised at our feet how the channels of the power cables were slowly filling with water, we briskly disconnected our laptop from the power.



In 2022, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen seized the moment and sensationally took his first pole position in Formula 1 in mixed conditions.



Brazil GP on TV

Friday, 3 November

07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2022 in Brazil

11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 1986 in Brazil

11.45: Sky Sport F1 - 1988 race in Brazil

12.30: Sky Sport F1 - 1989 race in Brazil

13.45: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential

14.15: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up: The Motorsport Special

14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Drivers' Press Conference

14.55: ServusTV - Start of free practice coverage

15.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of free practice coverage

15.30: Free practice

17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals

18.00: Sky Sport F1 - 4 minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 season finale

18.30: ServusTV - Start of coverage GP Qualifying

18.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of GP Qualifying Coverage

19.00: GP Qualifying

20.00: ServusTV - GP Qualifying Analysis

20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference

21.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay

22.30: Sky Sport F1 - 4 Minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 Season Finale

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay



Saturday, 4 November

06.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential

06.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2003 in Brazil

08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Aryton Senna

08.55: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2008 in Brazil

11.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay

12.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023

12.45pm: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Aryton Senna

12.55pm: Sky Sport F1 - Race 1994 in Brazil

14.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage

14.45: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage

14.55: SRF 2 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage

15.00: Sprint Qualifying

15.45: ServusTV - Sprint Qualifying Analysis

16.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Legends of F1 - Ayrton Senna

17.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

18.15: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Coverage

18.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Coverage

19.15: SRF 2 - Start of Sprint Coverage

19.30: Sprint

20.00: ServusTV - Sprint Analysis

20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint press conference

21.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay



Sunday, 5 November

06.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Aryton Senna

06.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2008 in Brazil

09.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2006 in Brazil

11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Free Practice Replay

12.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP qualifying replay

14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

15.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay

16.00: Sky Sport F1 - 4 Minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 Season Finale

16.00: ServusTV - Preliminary reports of the Grand Prix

16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix

17.20: SRF Info - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix

17.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

18.00: SRF Info - Start of Grand Prix coverage

18.00: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage

18.00: Brazilian Grand Prix (71 laps)

19.40: ServusTV - Analysis Grand Prix

19.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews

20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference

21.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

21.30: Sky Sport F1 - 4 Minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 Season Finale

22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: N. Lauda / Estoril 1984

22.10: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: D. Coulthard / France 2000

22.20: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: G. Berger / Germany 1994

22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repetition

00.00 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome