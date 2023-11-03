Sergio Perez: "Was sad for half a day".

The Mexico GP was disappointing for Sergio Pérez. He wanted to reward his home crowd with a win, but didn't make it past the first corner. He didn't mourn the missed opportunity for long.

"I want to win my home race and I will do everything I can," announced Sergio "Checo" Pérez ahead of the latest Formula 1 showdown in Mexico. The local hero had already celebrated two podium finishes in Mexico, in 2021 and 2022 he finished the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in third place on both occasions.

This time, he wanted to win and the Red Bull Racing veteran was accordingly ambitious. But he wanted too much and attacked pole setter Charles Leclerc already in the first corner. Alongside the Monegasque, however, Pérez's team-mate Max Verstappen tried to pass the Ferrari there, which the champion managed with ease due to the collision that occurred between his team-mate and Leclerc.

The 26-year-old from Monte Carlo was lucky and was able to continue, but for Pérez the home race was over. The sadness lasted until the next day, as the 33-year-old from Guadalajara in Brazil reveals: "I was sad for half a day on Monday, then I got over it." As a sportsman, he knows that it sometimes goes like that.

"But I don't hang my head, because I did my best and I'm proud of that," the six-time GP winner emphasises defiantly. In Brazil, he now wants to finally prove that things are looking up again after a performance crisis. "I think the last two race weekends have been really good, we just didn't really show it in the last race. But we've definitely made some progress and I'm optimistic that this weekend we can finally show the pace that we have too."

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12

