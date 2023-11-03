Sergio Perez: "Was sad for half a day".
"I want to win my home race and I will do everything I can," announced Sergio "Checo" Pérez ahead of the latest Formula 1 showdown in Mexico. The local hero had already celebrated two podium finishes in Mexico, in 2021 and 2022 he finished the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in third place on both occasions.
This time, he wanted to win and the Red Bull Racing veteran was accordingly ambitious. But he wanted too much and attacked pole setter Charles Leclerc already in the first corner. Alongside the Monegasque, however, Pérez's team-mate Max Verstappen tried to pass the Ferrari there, which the champion managed with ease due to the collision that occurred between his team-mate and Leclerc.
The 26-year-old from Monte Carlo was lucky and was able to continue, but for Pérez the home race was over. The sadness lasted until the next day, as the 33-year-old from Guadalajara in Brazil reveals: "I was sad for half a day on Monday, then I got over it." As a sportsman, he knows that it sometimes goes like that.
"But I don't hang my head, because I did my best and I'm proud of that," the six-time GP winner emphasises defiantly. In Brazil, he now wants to finally prove that things are looking up again after a performance crisis. "I think the last two race weekends have been really good, we just didn't really show it in the last race. But we've definitely made some progress and I'm optimistic that this weekend we can finally show the pace that we have too."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12