New FIA rule: What is now expressly forbidden

That could easily have been a penalty: The two Formula 1 champions Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso, along with GP winner George Russell, had to report to race control after the final practice for the Mexican Grand Prix.

They had taken their time leaving the pit lane to create a gap in front of them. Behind them, the opponents had to wait because overtaking is only allowed at any point if a driver has obvious technical problems. In the end, the three drivers received no penalty for this offence.

Garry Connelly from Australia, Danny Sullivan from the USA, Alfonso Oros Trigueros from Mexico as well as Loic Bacquelaine from Belgium explained it like this: "The behaviour of the drivers is a direct consequence of the rules of the race control in terms of keeping a minimum time." (This is about drivers not dawdling during warm-up and run-out laps).

The rule keepers continue: "Nevertheless, non-essential stops at the exit of the pit lane should be avoided. It is clear that a contradiction arises here - the drivers want to build a gap, but in order to do so they do not want to drive too slowly later on the race track. In the end, it is the lesser evil to have a traffic jam in the pit lane than race cars with big speed differences on the track. The drivers acted in good faith."



In Brazil, things are a little different. Formula One race director Niels Wittich's instructions for the Interlagos weekend state, "Drivers are prohibited from driving unnecessarily slowly, this includes stopping in the pit lane to create a gap. If a driver wants to make a test start, he may stop, but only after passing the pit lane lights and as far to the left as possible."



In this way, drivers behind can pass the straggler in the so-called fast lane.



And how are the drivers supposed to create a gap now? The directive goes on to say: "During qualifying for the Grand Prix and the Sprit, the drivers are allowed to create a gap to the opponent between the pit exit and Safety Car line 2." This SC2 line is at the exit of the pit lane.



In other words: The drivers are allowed to create a gap in the area of the pit exit - but not to obstruct the opponents in doing so.